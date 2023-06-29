Forbes Jockey Club preparing to host heat of 2023 Big Dance

There's only a little more than a month until racing returns to the local track.
Forbes Jockey Club hosts a full TAB Showcase meeting on August 6 - and the club has once again been selected to host a heat of the Big Dance.
The Big Dance will run November 7 with $2 million in prize money on offer - more than $1 million to the winner.
Forbes is one of 28 Country Cups from across various regions of NSW to be used as qualifying races for the race in 2023, with the final field for the Big Dance drawn from the winners and second placed horses.
The $50,000 prize money drew a quality field to Forbes in 2022 for the first event of its kind, with One Aye earning a start at Randwick in the November 1 feature.
The four-year-old mare won local feature race - the Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup - in thrilling style and went on to place a competitive seventh in the field of 20 in the rich final.
Forbes Jockey Club's Bruce Chandler says the club is hoping to draw high quality racing and a good crowd to the local track again this year.
The committee of volunteers has been hard at work with renovations to the facilities on course: they had received funding for some upgrades last year and had started on that work when the area was affected by the November floods.
They're looking forward to welcoming visitors back in August.
The calcutta will also return to Club Forbes on the eve of the Cup meeting, put the dates in your diary!
