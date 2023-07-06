Forbes North shares culture, stories during NAIDOC celebrations

The rich culture and stories of Australia's First Nations people were in focus as Forbes North Public School students shared in NAIDOC celebrations.
Recognising the role Indigenous elders hold within our community was the theme of the week - For Our Elders and the school's activities.
Forbes North opened its celebrations with a smoking ceremony and song, in Wiradjuri language, by Ruby Markwort.
Students heard stories of the Dreaming and of caring for country, and explored telling stories through art with beading, painting tapping sticks, and traditional symbols.
They even created a new mural on a previously blank wall in the playground.
Students also had the chance to make and sample johnny cake, and to join with Forbes High School for Girri Girri sports.
Forbes North's Wiradjuri choir, which was awarded a first place at the Forbes Eisteddfod, performed at local schools.
