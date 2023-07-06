Forbes Public School welcomes community to celebrate NAIDOC

Forbes Public School welcomed community members in to celebrate NAIDOC Week, honour our Elders and reconnect this week.
Official proceedings opened with a smoking ceremony and a performance by the Forbes North choir, then students and families had the day to explore the many displays and activities.
They enjoyed Johnny cakes cooked over the fire, learned to play didgeridoo or clap sticks, heard stories and made art.
A highlight for all was the newly created Bush Tucker Garden in the shape of an enormous platypus, where elder Peter White shared about native plants and how some can be used for food and medicine.
Aunty Aileen Allen shared her story with students, explaining her connection to country and her totems and shared her family's experiences.
The day was all about sharing learning and culture, but also bringing the community back in to the school to see how much has been achieved since the November 2022 floods.
