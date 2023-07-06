State's "tough budgetary decisions" mean council will have to fund emergency services levy

Forbes Shire Council will have to foot an increased Emergency Services Levy bill this financial year, despite appealing to the NSW Government that it would force cuts to local services and infrastructure delivery.
Our council received a $553,000 invoice for the levy for the coming financial year, up $163,000, with the new government removing a subsidy applied for the past four years.
"Our council is alarmed that the NSW Government has suddenly ceased this important contribution," Mayor Phyllis Miller said in a letter to the Minister.
But a letter from Minister for Local Government The Hon Ron Hoenig has said there'll be no reprieve this year.
"Tough budgetary decisions are being taken across the NSW Government sector to ensure the financial sustainability of NSW and to provide priority services and infrastructure to communities and councils," his letter, printed in the June 29 council business paper, says.
Council emergency services contributions have not risen since 2019-20, while the costs of emergency services have risen "significantly" the letter from the Minister says.
"This situation is unsustainable in the current fiscal climate," Minister Hoenig wrote.
"NSW Emergency services agencies including Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW State Emergency Service have long been funded through a three-way cost-sharing agreement.
"These costs are a shared responsibility, and we all need to do our part to ensure communities get the services they deserve."
Mayor Miller acknowledged at the June council meeting that the council "would have to afford it".
"We've got no choice," Mayor Miller said.
"Fortunately we are a council that it is reasonable financial position. We have not been able to win the subsidy this year - and I think it's just a bandaid solution by getting a subsidy each year."
But the Minister said the new government was committed to a review of financial modelling for councils to "address concerns about resources and the increasing cost burdens on councils and their residents."
