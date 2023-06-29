Ben's going home: statue to be returned to Lachlan Vintage Village

Ben Hall is going home.
The statue of the bushranger will be returned to its original location at the Lachlan Vintage Village when it becomes Forbes' Visitor Information Centre.
The relocation is expected to cost up to $8000 and did meet with some opposition in a vote by councillors at their June meeting - but they stopped short of commissioning a social media poll on the move.
The likeness of Hall is the work of sculptor Pamela Norman and was commissioned by the bushranger's greatgrandson, and namesake, as a dedication to the town and people of Forbes, a report to councillors explained.
The statue was unveiled at the beginning of the Ben Hall Festival in 1986 at the then Lachlan Vintage Village.
When the Village closed in 2004 the statue was moved to the Forbes Railway Station when the visitor information service was relocated.
It's now proposed Hall will take pride of place beside the pathway leading to the centre's main entry, welcoming visitors inside.
Cr Michele Herbert said relocating the statue had caused an "uproar" at the time and it would be nice to move it back.
"When you go to the visitor centre one of the highlights is seeing the video Ben Hall," she said.
"I think that remains in the same theme of having him out there - where he originally was, where he was built for.
"To me it's taking back our history that we own and the site where it originated from."
Some councillors were put off by the cost: council staff have flagged potential issues and the need for a new base if it's to be moved.
"I think we should leave it where it is, save the cash, put it into a new statute at the VIC - my suggestion would be Queen Elizabeth II," Cr Chris Roylance said.
Councillors' concerns also centred on the ongoing need for the historic railway on the northern entrance to town to be well presented even after the council moves visitor services off site.
"As it is, it is lovely that entrance coming into Forbes and I think it would be a shame to move him," Cr Maria Willis said.
Council General Manager Steve Loane said the council was confident - from a recent meeting - the site owners in Australian Rail Track Corporation valued the heritage content of the building and surrounds and there was no way it would be neglected.
