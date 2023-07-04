Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Colour is key to Forbes Arts Society's newest exhibition

Updated July 4 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunburst by Karen Ritchie. Picture supplied
Sunburst by Karen Ritchie. Picture supplied

From bright and bold tones to moody and muted hues, colour is key in the latest art exhibition by the Forbes Arts Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.