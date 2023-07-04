Colour is key to Forbes Arts Society's newest exhibition

From bright and bold tones to moody and muted hues, colour is key in the latest art exhibition by the Forbes Arts Society.
The Colour Wheel exhibition will showcase a collection of mixed media work by Forbes Arts Society members that celebrates the history of colour and explores colour psychology.
"Like art, colour is undeniably emotive. This exhibition will highlight how different colours can evoke different emotional and behavioural responses," said Dr Karen Ritchie, Forbes Arts Society.
"We are delighted to exhibit such a diverse offering of local artwork that will uplift, inspire, surprise and comfort, as well as stimulate a range of other thoughts and feelings."
An exhibition opening will be held on Friday 7 July, 6pm until 8pm at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Harold Street in Forbes.
Tickets are $10 for Forbes Arts Society members and $20 for non-members and can be pre-purchased through the Forbes Arts Society website or at the door.
The exhibition will then be on public display St Andrew's Presbyterian Church on Saturday 8 July and Sunday 9 July 2023, 10am until 2pm both days.
An original Karen Ritchie artwork will be raffled off, raising funds for the arts society. Raffle tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at the door throughout the weekend.
For more information about the Colour Wheel exhibition and to purchase tickets to the exhibition opening, head to www.forbesartssociety.com or follow the Forbes Arts Society on Facebook and Instagram.
This exhibition is supported by ArtsWeb volunteers, a committee of the Forbes Arts Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.