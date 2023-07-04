Cowra step up in second half to take win over Platypi

The Cowra Eagles picked themselves up after witnessing a concerning incident involving winger Daniel Britton in the first half of their match against Forbes on Saturday to take the win with a dominant second half.
Britton was transported to a Canberra hospital after a head clash with a team mate but is reported to be doing well, communicating with team mates and officials from his hospital bed on Monday.
The visitors had only managed one try in a tight first half on Grinsted Oval, but the Eagles gained momentum in the second 40 minutes.
Play was transferred to the adjacent oval with emergency services attending the injured player.
"Just playing the controlled style of footy that we were playing over there on Grinsted was going in our favour," Forbes captain Charlie French said afterwards.
"When they had the opportunity to run, which they did over on South Circle because of the ground conditions, they obviously opened up and scored quite a few points in the end."
But he also identified his side's complacency at stages of the game.
"They came through our ruck a few times which we've been working on, beside the ruck," French acknowledged.
"Their outside backs, particularly Noah Ryan - he's pretty elusive and he just worked his magic."
Forbes did cross the line twice in the second half but Cowra pushed out to a 38-12 win.
The win was an important one for Cowra, who sit in fifth on the Blowes Clothing Cup ladder and are looking for continued success to feature in the finals.
For Forbes on Saturday, French was awarded three points in the best and fairest, Sam Parrish and Rohan Leach two points each and Peni Guanimeke one for his performance on the wing.
In a major upset last Saturday Orange Emus recorded a 29-27 win over the previously undefeated Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City recorded a minor upset when they defeated Dubbo Kangaroos 21-12.
This weekend Forbes is back on the road and bound for Bathurst, with French anticipating a tough trip.
"They're a class outfit, Dean's a class coach, I was surprised to see them lose to Emus I thought they were going to go undefeated," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.