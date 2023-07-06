Some of soccer's best converge on Gardens as Forbes hosts Country Girls Cup

Hundreds of soccer players and supporters converge on Botanical Gardens this weekend as Forbes hosts the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.
Twenty teams across girls 12 years, 14 years and 16 years will compete for Country honours with games starting 2pm Friday and continuing through to 4pm Sunday.
Some outstanding Forbes talent will take the field in each of the age groups representing Lachlan district alongside players from Parkes, Cowra, Grenfell and Young.
It's a real coup for Forbes to host all three age groups: Doug Mackenzie, Forbes and District junior soccer, explains it's common for one town to host each age group.
In great news for local accommodation providers and businesses, Forbes applied for the chance - and was approved - to host all three for three big days of competition. It's a first for the club.
The 12 years will kick off Friday afternoon with two rounds taking place at 2pm and 4pm.
The 14 years and 16 years will start Saturday morning, finishing Sunday afternoon.
"There should be about 1000 people here," Mackenzie said.
Albury, South Coast and Griffith are some of the regions expected to be a force.
Our Lachlan girls were competitive in the Western youth league earlier in the season and this will be a good opportunity for them to step up and play different teams, he said.
