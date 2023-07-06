Forbes Advocate
Some of soccer's best converge on Gardens as Forbes hosts Country Girls Cup

July 6 2023 - 10:12am
Zoe Field playing for Lachlan girls.
Hundreds of soccer players and supporters converge on Botanical Gardens this weekend as Forbes hosts the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.

