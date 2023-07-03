Forbes Advocate
Parkes-Peak Hill Water Supply Project begins

By Christine Little
Updated July 3 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:15am
Parkes Shire Council General Manager Kent Boyd, Cr Neil Westcott, NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson, Mayor Ken Keith OAM and Director of Infrastructure Andrew Francis met at the Parkes Water Treatment Plant to talk about the project. Picture by Christine Little
Work has now begun on one of the largest water infrastructure projects in NSW - the Parkes-Peak Hill Water Supply Project.

