Tildsley's score best on a gloomy day for golf's monthly medal

The A-Grade eventuated into a 'family affair' with Todd and Harry Callaghan vying for honours. Harry scored a nett 70 and waited anxiously in the club house to see what Dad scored. Harry was pleased with his back-9 effort, where two bogeys were countered by a birdie on the 17th. Todd arrived in the clubhouse but not looking pleased. His front-9 was quite unforgettable, but his back-9, while being better with a par score, was marred by a double- bogey on the 17th. Harry earned the bragging rights, with Todd being runner-up.