Tildsley's score best on a gloomy day for golf's monthly medal

The weekend had dreary weather for Saturday and improved weather for Sunday but still did not evoke overwhelming enthusiasm for many golfers. But as always there were a few who managed the conditions well.
Saturday's Men's golf event was the July Monthly Medal, sponsored by Walkers Ag-n-Vet. The field comprised 49 men and two Juniors, with many of them focusing on keeping warm throughout their round rather than any focus on winning a Medal. Consequently the scores were unremarkable.
The A-Grade eventuated into a 'family affair' with Todd and Harry Callaghan vying for honours. Harry scored a nett 70 and waited anxiously in the club house to see what Dad scored. Harry was pleased with his back-9 effort, where two bogeys were countered by a birdie on the 17th. Todd arrived in the clubhouse but not looking pleased. His front-9 was quite unforgettable, but his back-9, while being better with a par score, was marred by a double- bogey on the 17th. Harry earned the bragging rights, with Todd being runner-up.
The B-Grade provided the highlight of the day, being an inspired game by Dave Tildsley to record a nett 65 and take the Medal by a long shot. His score was set up by a scintillating front-9 where he turned on 38 scratch, having started with bogey, bogey but then settled. He was consistent on the back-9 and faltered towards the end but finished very happy.
Runner-up was Jeff Haley who focused intently to record 44-44 and a nett 73. Problems on the par-5's on the front-9 did not help but he finished steadily.
The C-Grade scores reflected the day's conditions. Jonathon Cutler was out early and survived the light drizzle, occasional breeze and wet conditions to score a nett 74. He was warm on the fron-9 but the cold crept in on the back-9.
Runner-up was Les Little who enjoyed slightly better conditions. He had a very even game scoring the same on each half and raised the bat with a neat 'ton'. This was reduced by his handicap to a 76 nett.
The ball sweep went to 78 nett on count back, going to: 72 - B Ashton; 73 - G Webb, W Judge; 75 - D Earl, B Tooth, J Dobell, N Greenhalgh; 76 - M Livingston, T Griffiths, Alf Davies; 77 - T Morgan; 78 - B Doyle, S Grallelis.
The visitors included Noel Baxter (Keysborough GC, Vic) who enjoyed the course and was well suited to the cooler conditions. Also playing was Angus Caldwell, back to visit the family for a while and not fearing the conditions, having managed to get round the whole course wearing shorts and jumper.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Jon Cutler; 18th - Steve Grallelis, neither of whom managed a '2'. In a reflection of the dreary conditions there were only three 2's overall. These were scored by Greg Webb and Jacob Bernardi on the 3rd and Neil McMillan on the 9th.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was another "almost but not quite" moment. Jacob Bernardi, playing alongside Head Pro Will, fired a shot that was on line, landed beautifully and tracked towards the hole. It finished only 20 cms short of the hole, making mincemeat of the previous best results - 2.00 metres by Hamish Steele-Park and 8 metres by Kailab Tyne. However, Jacob's marker did not mark his score correctly and so his effort was not recorded officially.
While the conditions were at their best 'dreary', and the scores generally suffered as a result there were some good stories to exchange around the fireplace.
Putting was again a talking point. Yes, the greens are in first class order, and many are becoming comfortable with the pace. Most players now accept that any short putts missed are a result of bad technique rather than surface conditions.
Some notable situations for very good long putts include two events. Niel McMillan was concerned his tee shot on the 9th may have found the bunker, but it narrowly cleared it, finishing on the green. He was even more pleased when his looonnnggg putt across the green snaked around and dropped in the hole for a '2'.
Also pleased with long putting was Brian Doyle. He found the 'uphill' nature of the 17th quite difficult, arriving on the very front of the green after three shots. He stroked his ball towards the hole at the very back of the green, and after an eternity of travel it plopped straight in to record a much needed par after having been belted by the course over the previous 16 holes.
Chipping was definitely a problem for some. Steve G had a disaster on the 5th when he skulled two chips across the green, getting further away with each one. His putting on that hole and a "sh..k" later did not help. Harry Quirk 'airmailed' the 17th with his third shot, then took another four attempts to chip back onto the green, with many attempts returning to his feet.
Golf is hard enough but equipment failures do not help. Mike Livingston was doing well, and using his driving iron to good effect. But things went askew when after one shot he closely inspected the club, only to have the head fall off in his hands.
Here is the News:
The Mens Wallace Cup has had a spurt with a number of matches being completed las week. In some cases it was the fewer mistakes made that won the match rather than good golf ability.
Results for some of the matches that were concluded are: J Haley d B Thomas 4-3, K Sanderson def A Cogswell, H Callaghan def S Sallaway, F Melisi d P Cowhan. A 'stop press' match result had C Hanrahan defeating B Carpenter on the 17th hole, and presumably a 2/1 result. Not a bad effort for Bruce to hold off one of the better players in the Club, and not bad for Caleb to win despite giving away 19 shots.
This will set up some very interesting Quarter-Final matches.
Players are reminded that the Lachlan Valley 4BBB Finals will be held at Bogan Gate on Sunday 30 July. Make arrangements for this, with the allure of a very satisfying meal provided by the Bogan Gate members, as always.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday July 8 is an Individual Stroke, sponsored by B&M Tooth. Sunday will have a Stableford Medley for those who want a quiet competitive round and hone their skills.
While Forbes veteran golfers out numbered host club, Parkes, their representatives players took the 'cake' last Thursday with the colourful Dale Stait bringing his A grade game to win with just 32 points.
In what can only be described as nearest to the worst possible conditions due to the temperature four under handicap was the best with Dale winning after a three-way count-back over Nym Dziuba (runner-up) and Peter Bristol, all from the host club.
Forbes did have some success, to a degree, with a frozen Garry Pymont taking home the encouragement award while nearest the pins winner were Kim Herbert 4th and Alf Davies 11th.
Ball sweep to 29 points. 31 Kim Herbert (F), 30 Joe Davies (P), John Pearce (P), John Fowler (P), Steve Uphiill (F), 29 Alf Davies (F), Stuart French (F), Andrew Norton-Knight (F), Ted Morgan (F).
In the twin-towns shield Parkes (12 players) 186 points, Forbes (13 players) 176.
Golf on Thursday in Parkes once again with noms from 9am for tee-off when the starters calls to tee. Players can only hope the weather is kinder this week.
The weather also had a marked affect last Tuesday for the 12 hole social comp with a very small gathering to congratulate Andrew Norton-Knight on back-to-back wins topping the day's play with 33 points from Peter Schofield next best on 29 points.
Tuesday golf is for everyone, male or female, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and you're guaranteed a game.
Last Wednesday's golf was cancelled due the wet conditions and will be re-scheduled for another day. Saturday 1st July was not much better however 11 Ladies did play for the Rose Carroll Trophy in two Divisions.
This was a Stroke Round and Brianna Duncan had a fine round of Nett 72 to win Division One with Jill Morgan also playing well with a 74 Nett to win Division Two.
Carolyn Duncan had Nearest the Pin on 9th.
Thank you Rose for sponsoring the day and congratulations to the winners.
This Saturday 8th is a Stableford and also the Qualifier for the WDLGA Spoon which will get you into the finals if you win.
