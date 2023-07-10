Dancers shine on Forbes eisteddfod stage

The final bows of the 2023 Forbes Eisteddfod have been taken and the regional talent on the local stage has been stunning.
Troupes and solo artists took the stage over a big eight days and Kristen Apsey, principal of local Kristen's Dance Studio, said the event was once again a success.
"It was good to see so many entries especially with the solo dance items," she said.
"We had lots of people travelling from out of town plus locals performing and received good feedback on the friendly environment and supportive environment that Forbes eisteddfod provides."
The eisteddfod opened with group performances on Saturday, July 1, and Kristen's dancers from Under 8s through to opens had a very successful day.
Over the week that followed dancers from all over the region took the stage to perform as individuals or duos and trios in all disciplines from classical ballet to hip hop, national character dance to jazz and tap.
Kristen and team were very proud of all their performers, with special mention to Madison Hornery who won the 12 years classical scholarship.
The scholarship class had a new format this year, with students learning a routine in class with adjudicator Gabriella Toomey and then performing it on stage the following day.
It was a real test for the students, and the scholarship was awarded based on their efforts in class as well as performance on the stage.
Competition season continues for our local students, who have been performing at eisteddfods around the region for a couple of months now and continue through August.
It's a real credit to our local dancers and their teachers, particularly in the wake of the November flooding which inundated their student in the lead up to their end-of-year concert.
"Our students and teachers have been very resilient in maintaining the quality of work they are producing considering the interruptions," Miss Kristen said.
"We were very much supported by the local community with Forbes Shire Cuoncil offering Town Hall and Club Forbes offering the use of their auditorium so we did a bit of both to get ready for our concert."
Tradies worked through January to remove the damaged sprung flooring - a major loss - and to install new floors.
Term 1 started just a week or two behind schedule but everyone's commitment has shown with their successes this month.
"We were very proud of all of their efforts," Miss Kristen said.
Forbes eisteddfod provides incredible opportunity for our local performers but more people are needed to keep it running.
Dance draws competitors of high standard from all over the region, says local dance studio principal Kristen Apsey, but the organisation of this enormous week of competition sits with just a tiny handful of people.
"Unless we can get more involvement on our committee it's not going to last," Miss Kristen said.
"The planning and lead up to the eisteddfod is just on a few people and it's too much for just a few people."
Organisers are incredibly grateful for the volunteers who do serve throughout the event itself each year, and our local dancers from as young as 10 years and up who get involved helping back stage, with the music, and with the announcing.
"We really appreciate everyone who came to lend a hand at Red Bend but without the committee members - we need all new committee members - the future of Forbes eisteddfod is unknown," Miss Kristen said.
She acknowledged Karyn Glennan as one of those who puts in untold hours of work in planning and preparation in the lead up to this annual event as well as being present every day of the eisteddfod.
"It definitely doesn't go unnoticed and everyone is very grateful for all she does to provide the town with such a great event," Miss Kristen said.
If you can join the eisteddfod committee and help organise this event please email or message Kristen at kristen@kristensdancestudio.com.au or 0437 181 519.
"It would be very disappointing if it weren't to be able to continue: especially the local performing arts schools and groups, they would be very much affected - it is a significant program in their year," she said.
"We just need more community involvement to help in the planning."
