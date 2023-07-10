Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Dancers shine on Forbes eisteddfod stage

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:43pm, first published July 10 2023 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The final bows of the 2023 Forbes Eisteddfod have been taken and the regional talent on the local stage has been stunning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.