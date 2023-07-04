Forbes Advocate
No trivial pursuit: VIEW Club raises $1300 for Smith Family support

By Alison Lockhart
July 4 2023 - 8:12pm
Heather McKinnon, Sue Cunningham, Mark Willis and Alison Lockhart at the VIEW Club Lunch. Picture supplied
Forbes View Club June meeting was held on 9th June with the guest speaker Mark Willis, Captain of the Forbes Fire Brigade, who gave an interesting talk on his career to date and answered the many and varied questions that followed on fire safety.

