No trivial pursuit: VIEW Club raises $1300 for Smith Family support

Forbes View Club June meeting was held on 9th June with the guest speaker Mark Willis, Captain of the Forbes Fire Brigade, who gave an interesting talk on his career to date and answered the many and varied questions that followed on fire safety.
In the absence of our President, Helen Hurley welcomed the members and guests.
Thank you to everyone who attended the Trivia night at the end of May.
We successfully raised $1300 for our students and a fun night was had by all into the bargain.
Forbes Club has eight students to support at present and the committee appreciate the support from our members.
To keep you up to date on our eight "Learning for Life" students, we are now paying for these students on a monthly basis with direct debit from the bank and, so far we are able to cover these payments.
We were directed that we can contact our students by email to support them and Chris Phillips is doing a wonderful job keeping contact with them and this is working well.
We are being thrust into using computers more and more and some among us have even mastered Zoom, Skype, Facetime and Video messaging. Judy Kerr, our treasurer has also to do the books on her computer - no paperwork now.
Ladies remember to book early for our lunch meeting on Thursday July 13th at 12 noon for 12.30 pm start at Club Forbes with your designated contact.
