When a young Joe Palazzi was getting married, there wasn't a doubt in his mind who he'd have as his best man.
But then his best mate Geoffrey Watson was called up for national service for two years and sent to Vietnam with the Australian Army in 1970, spending just over six months there as a tank driver with C Squadron 1st Armoured Regiment.
So important was having Geoffrey by his side on one of the most special days of his life, Joe waited the two years for his mate to come home before he got married.
"I got off the plane and drove straight to Joe's place," said Geoffrey, describing the moment his national service ended.
The pair who grew up together in Forbes have never undervalued their friendship.
And this year they celebrate 60 years of memories and mateship.
Joe and Geoffrey met in 1963 when they started at Forbes High School as a 13 and 14-year-old.
"I saw him and said 'hey mate come over and sit with me'," Geoffrey said of their first interaction.
"I thought he had polio because he had a limp."
"But I was actually born with no hip," Joe added.
As teenage boys do, the two spent a lot of time together, Joe particularly at Geoffrey's home in Calarie Road around his parents Marie and Eric Watson.
"Joe was the only friend my father liked, he was his favourite," Geoffrey remembered fondly.
The pair were also part of the Young Christian Workers in Farrand Street, Forbes, where they went away on trips together across the region over a number of years dancing and playing music.
Joe would dance and Geoffrey was part of the band on the drums.
They even took part in Hoadley's Battle of the Sounds, an annual national rock/pop band competition held in Australia from 1966 to 1972 where heats were held in capital cities and country towns.
It gained significant credibility and attracted many of Australia's top pop outfits.
As they say, life went on - the boys became men, they got married and started their families.
Joe said their friendship slowed down when they got married but it never stopped.
They've seen each other at their best and at their worst.
We haven't had a cross word in 60 years, never even come close.- Geoffrey Watson
Geoffrey said when he was going through a rough time, Joe told him to come home.
"He sorted me out," Geoffrey said.
Joe moved to Parkes around 1973 and has been here ever since, while Geoffrey has been living in Lake Macquarie since 2010.
They ring each other three times a week and visit as often as they can.
Their friendship wouldn't be what it is without their tongue and cheek either.
"Sometimes he abuses me when I don't answer [the phone]," Geoffrey said of Joe.
"We used to fight like cats and dogs," he laughed.
"But we haven't had a cross word in 60 years, never even come close."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.