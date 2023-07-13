Martinus to build rail section from Stockinbingal to Parkes

Martinus Rail has been awarded a $403.5 million contract to design and construct enhancement works on the Stockinbingal to Parkes (S2P) and Albury to Illabo (A2I) sections of Inland Rail.
These works include bridge upgrades, track lowering and slews, and an additional crossing loop at Daroobalgie to create the height and width clearances required for doubled-stacked freight trains.
On-site works are planned to by late 2023 - but construction will only proceed once final approvals are obtained, Inland Rail has announced in a press release issued this week.
The announcement is a key milestone towards Inland Rail being completed between Beveridge in Victoria and Parkes in New South Wales by 2027, as per the recommendations of the independent review of Inland Rail published in April.
Melvyn Maylin, Inland Rail Director of Program Delivery for Albury to Parkes, said he was delighted to bring Martinus Rail on board.
"Although we are still working on securing our final environmental approvals, we are very much looking forward to starting work on S2P and bringing Inland Rail to life in these very important sections," he said.
"Most importantly we are also very excited about the benefits that we can bring to local business and suppliers in the S2P and A2I sections as we deliver our works there.
"As part of the Inland Rail program, $2.7 billion in contracts has already been awarded to more than 400 suppliers and businesses across the country, with more local businesses between Albury and Parkes to benefit from the new opportunities and supporting jobs."
Martinus Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Baden, said it was an incredibly exciting time for the business and its people.
"As an Australian owned and operated business, we want to thank Inland Rail for entrusting us to undertake these works with the support from the local community. We look forward to celebrating many project milestones together over the next few years," he said.
This work follows the successful completion of the Parkes to Narromine section of Inland Rail, which was completed in 2020. The new enhancements will enable double stacked trains to travel from Beveridge to Narromine by 2027.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.