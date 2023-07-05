Landcare team to distribute reading material to schools

Hi Landcarer's
We are looking forward to distributing our resources with schools in the Parkes and Forbes Shires next term.
Our Landcare Learning and Landcare Literacy programs consist of 12 Literacy Kits and 14 Learning Kits covering a range of topics from Plants to Lifecycles, through to Ants and Composting. These kits are available for use by a school and on a term basis.
Kits are an opportunity for a class to gain additional reading and activity resources to add to an existing learning module.
Of course, we have some guidelines for use to ensure that these are used and distributed to keep our resources clean between each use.
We have set up a booking system that can be easily accessed via our website. I have put up a quick link from our home page and it will be shared via social media. This link can also be accessed via our Sustainable Schools Landcare Learning and Literacy option via Projects tab.
The Landcare Learning kits have been developed by the volunteers and staff of Central West Lachlan Landcare with the aim of providing schools with the opportunity to access additional educational resources to educate students on a range of environmental topics.
We hope that these kits prove to be a valuable resource for children and educators alike, and we welcome any feedback that our organisation can use to improve the environmental education programs we have in place.
If your school is interested in a half hour presentation on a particular topic, please email me at cwllandcare@gmail.com and I would be keen to discuss options with teachers.
Our Landcare Learning kits contain a mix of resources (mainly books and some puzzles) that are
based on a particular topic. Our Landcare Literacy Kits are a mix of mostly books with a focus on
science, agriculture, environment etc. Kits are available for Stage 1 through to Stage 4.
We are also looking forward to distributing a bird boxes and tube stock to each School in the Parkes
and Forbes Shire prior to National Tree Day activities at the end of the month, with the assistance of
Forbes Men's Shed who are making the boxes. Register for National Tree Day in Forbes on Saturday,
29 July and Parkes on Sunday, 30 July. Links on our website and social media.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter,
Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
