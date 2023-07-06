When 12 year old Ashton Lacey from Parkes was admitted to Orange Hospital he was in a wheelchair unable to walk, and weighed just 27 kilograms. Today the healthy and robust 13-year-old enjoys the best health he has had for years.
Ashton spent nine weeks in the paediatric unit at Orange Hospital until he was well enough to return to his home town of Parkes. "Ronald McDonald House in Orange made a massive contribution to the recovery of Ashton, and to our whole family," said Kelly and Stuart Lacey. "From the first day Ashton was in hospital and we went to stay at Ronald McDonald House, people just showed us so much kindness.
Kelly said that being able to use the facilities at the House was an uplifting experience. "It was Bronwyn Cooper the house manager who settled us in and because we were staying for so long she kindly got us in to a larger family room with its own laundry and more space, it made a huge difference to us," she said. "Even the toiletries provided for us when we arrived just made us feel someone cared, it just helped to lift us up."
"Ronald McDonald House at Orange made a massive contribution to the recovery of Ashton and to our whole family."- Kelly and Stuart Lacey
Like all children who are patients in Orange Hospital, Ashton was given a gift bag with a range of new toys, activities and a handmade blanket for his bed.
Among them was a bear in the colours of Ashton's favourite footy team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and a crochet green frog which today takes pride of place on Ashton's bed at home in Parkes. In a lovely touch, the items were made by members of the Parkes College for Seniors who make an enormous contribution to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West on an ongoing basis.
"Our members are absolutely delighted to know that our donations can really help cheer up a sick child in hospital," they said. However the kindness to Ashton and his family didn't stop there.
He turned 13 while in hospital and it was House Manager, Bronwyn Cooper, who organised a special celebration all on a green theme which is Ashton's favourite colour. Kelly said at the hospital, staff went above and beyond. "One of the nurses made Ashton a cake and brought it in, and one of the doctor's gifted him a beautiful hand-made wooden truck.
"They even set up lights and banners in his room while he was asleep," she said. "Those doctors and nurses are also heroes."
Stuart Lacey said the impact of the care and support received at RMHC Orange has prompted him to give back. "I now contribute each week out of my salary to RMHC in Orange as I work for Reece and it is one of the businesses that is part of the payroll giving program for Ronald McDonald House.
"What I want to say to any family is don't think twice about asking for help, Ronald McDonald House in Orange is there for you and to support you," he said. "Our family feels very blessed we were supported by so many wonderful volunteers and staff."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.