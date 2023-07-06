Kelly said that being able to use the facilities at the House was an uplifting experience. "It was Bronwyn Cooper the house manager who settled us in and because we were staying for so long she kindly got us in to a larger family room with its own laundry and more space, it made a huge difference to us," she said. "Even the toiletries provided for us when we arrived just made us feel someone cared, it just helped to lift us up."