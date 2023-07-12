Forbes Heated Pool opens to the public

Forbes Heated Pool opened its doors on Thursday, July 6, where they welcomed visitors to come and see the pool and join.
The pool, built by the community in the 1960s, has had significant renovations over the past two years and this day has been much anticipated.
A small committee of locals has worked hard to ensure the facility was a fresh, functional space for the community, which draws members from Parkes and the wider region from learn-to-swim to rehabilitation.
Access to the Heated Pool is now via the new Lawler Street carpark - on the CBD side of the pool.
Forbes Heated Pool Inc president Bryan Jones said everything is coming along pretty well, though there is still a little bit of work to do.
Among the work left to do, Mr Jones said, includes installing a cover for the filtration system, the installation of a new hoist and a storage room for the the swimming squad.
Mr Jones said this work is likely to take place near the end of July and will require the pool to temporarily close while the installations take place.
The Heated Swimming Pool is open from 5am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.
2023/24 Season Membership prices are: Family $460; Single $350; Pensioners $230.
Swimmers can contact the committee via the number at the entrance to the swimming pool to organise their membership.
