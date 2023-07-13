Forbes Advocate
Forbes community members celebrated NAIDOC Week

July 13 2023 - 10:08am
Members of the Forbes community gathered on Friday, July 7 to celebrate NAIDOC Week with employees and members of Yoorana Gunya and Binaal Billa.

