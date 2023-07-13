Members of the Forbes community gathered on Friday, July 7 to celebrate NAIDOC Week with employees and members of Yoorana Gunya and Binaal Billa.
NAIDOC Week is an Indigenous-led celebration of the history, cultures, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The national NAIDOC theme for 2023, 'For Our Elders', recognises that across every generation, Elders have played and continue to play an important role and hold a prominent place in communities and families.
Yoorana Gunya's Taylor Bliss said this year's theme, celebrated Elders who share knowledge, wisdom and pass down traditions in relation to culture.
Ms Bliss said the Forbes turnout was great, and the staff from Yoorana Gunya and Binaal Billa did a great job in hosting the event and celebrating Indigenous culture.
The Forbes community celebrations included a traditional smoking ceremony and dances performed by Dinawans Connections and traditional Johnny cakes created by Aunty Mavis on the fire. Aunty Mavis is a Director of Yoorana Gunya.
During the celebrations, there was also a contemporary dance by Forbes High School's Girri Girri dancers.
Ms Bliss said a variety of cultural activities were in place for guests to take part in, including painting a 'For Our Elders' banner, Aboriginal childrens' books, NAIDOC cupcake decorating and Yoorana Gunya's coffee/healing van providing free coffees which is called "Walan Marra Ngayiny" meaning Very Strong Mind in Wiradjuri.
Ms Bliss said staff were really happy with Binaal Billa's new location at Spring Street.
It is important to note, Ms Bliss said, they will still participate in the Forbes community NAIDOC event later this year, but it was also important for Yoorana Gunya and Binaal Billa to celebrate during NAIDOC Week.
