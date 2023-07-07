Sunshine Club host AGM

Welcome to the Sunshine Corner.
We hope you are all well. The Sunshine Club AGM was held at 10am on Friday, July 7 at the Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street.
All financial members were, welcome to attend with morning tea provided.
There are plenty of coats and jackets available at the Op Shop in both ladies and menswear. See one of our friendly volunteers and they will be happy to assist you.
Any clean, saleable items can be donated to the Royal Far West Op Shop but we do not take electrical items.
We have a rack of new clothing at the front of the Shop. They are at reasonable prices.
A wide range of used clothing is also available. So, come on in and have a browse around and have a chat with us. We love to see both new and familiar faces.
The Royal Far West Op Shop is now open from until 3:30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each week.
The earlier closing is due to the colder weather and shorter days of light.
The Sunshine Birthday Book is now open. Belated wishes to Johnno who celebrated on June 30. We hope you had a great day.
Birthday wishes go to Lithgow Molly, Eugowra Bev and Witchie Poo who celebrate on July 8, Boree Two who celebrate on July 12, Marko's Cindy Lee's Addison who celebrates on July 15. Have a great day everyone.
We are on the lookout for any old Sunshine Club receipt books, so if you find one lying around could you please drop it into the Op Shop for a "looksie".
That's it for now so please take care and stay safe and well.
- Lady Cat.
