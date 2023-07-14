'Outcomes' purpose of Littleproud's visit to Eugowra

We're not here for photos, we're here for outcomes, Federal National Party leader David Littleproud said during a visit to Eugowra and Cabonne last week.
Mr Littleproud was in the central west, he said, after a request from Cabonne Shire Council to visit communities hit by the devastating floods of November 2022.
Criticised by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee recently for not visiting the region earlier Mr Littleproud said his visit was about making sure recovery remains on track.
He also used the visit to push for the NSW Resilient Homes Program to be offered to flood impacted home owners in Cabonne.
"We're not here to throw bricks, we're here to make sure the recovery here is on track and people are receiving the support they need," Mr Littleproud said.
To achieve this, he said, the Federal Nationals are "working constructively with the Federal Government and the State Government" where they need to.
"We want outcomes not politics, we're just making sure accountability is there so residents know that they haven't been forgotten some seven months on," he said.
Last month Mr Littleproud made sure the people of Eugowra remained on the mind of his Federal colleagues when he asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during question time, when the people of Eugowra would receive housing support.
Replying to Mr Littleproud, Mr Albanese admitted "we need to do better. Governments of all persuasions need to work together".
"These aren't partisan issues," Mr Albanese said.
"I don't take a partisan approach to this as the leader of the National Party will know".
The Prime Minister did however say "by and large it is states that provide housing. There is no Commonwealth Public Works department that builds housing and provides support".
Housing support through programs such as the Resiliant Homes Program, Mr Littleproud said, is important not just for recovery but also for "the well-being of the residents" in Cabonne.
"If we work constructively we can get those outcomes," he said.
"The Prime Minister gave me that commitment in Parliament, that he would work constructively with the NSW Government to try to get that program in the central west."
Responding to criticism that he had not visited Cabonne previously Mr Littleproud pointed out Federal Coalition MP Michael McCormack was in the region within 48 hours of the floods and State Member Steph Cooke, the NSW Nationals Minister at the time, "was constantly through Eugowra".
"There were plenty of politicians here in the heat of the moment, what you want is politicians coming back," he said.
"We just want to make sure the people of the central west get their fair share.
"We wanted to give both the State and Federal government the oxygen and clear air they needed to deliver the (Resiliant) Program.
"When they didn't and when local government raises that, we've got a responsibility to stand up and back them in their recovery.
"When (Cabonne) made those matters aware to us we acted," Mr Littleproud said.
The people of Eugowra, he said, "they just want their town back".
"That's not too much to ask, that's why if we work together, we can deliver that and the local government here has done an amazing job.
"Cabonne Council has lead their community with distinction and they've bought their community together.
"It has shown that when the chips are down we're there together...the council has done an amazing job.
"It is now time for State and Federal Government to work with them to finish this recovery off," he said.
Accompanying Mr Littleproud, Cabonne Deputy mayor Jamie Jones welcomed the government support.
"We need all the support we can get," Cr Jones said.
"These were thriving towns before the floods, they will be thriving towns again," he said.
"We'll continue to knock on doors in Macquarie Street and in Canberra to ensure they are not forgotten."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
