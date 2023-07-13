Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Lachlan United 12s runner-up in Football NSW Country Cup in Forbes

Updated July 13 2023 - 11:24pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soccer players from around the state descended on Forbes on the weekend to compete in the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.