Soccer players from around the state descended on Forbes on the weekend to compete in the 2023 Football NSW Country Cup.
Twenty teams across girls 12 years, 14 years and 16 years competed for Country honours in games across Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Forbes Botanical Gardens.
Lachlan United which featured Forbes players in all three age groups fielded a team for each competition. They played alongside others from Parkes, Cowra, Grenfell and Young.
Lachlan United Under 12 girls team came runner-up at the titles, a fantastic result for the region.
On day one they had two wins and one draw.
The Lachlan United 16 Girls put up a great fight with it being rather cold and only a team of 12.
They won 5-0 against Dubbo FC and 3-1 against Griffith FC and lost 0-5 to Albury/Wadonga/Wangaratta, 0-1 to Bathurst FC and 1-2 to South Coast.
But they won 5-1 against Dubbo FA on the Sunday.
It was a close competition all weekend.
It was a struggle for an understrength Under 14 Girls who were missing players due to illness. They had three losses on day one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.