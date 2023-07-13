Dukes mix it with bowlers

Last Saturday and Sunday the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (Bowlie) held a highly successful $6000 Mixed Carnival with players attending from far and wide.
"We had 25 visiting teams and from all reports all left with glowing comments on the success of the carnival which resulted in a busy time on the greens and in-club," club vice-president Ray Dunstan said on Monday.
"Happy to report that our club facilities stood the test of time while plenty of comment re 'breckie' on Saturday and Sunday which was warmly received as was the pork BBQ Saturday and Chinese luncheon on Sunday.
"A wonderful time added to by Saturday night entertainment with Cameron Sharpe," Ray said.
Winners were Erin and Terry Dukes from Yass who returned 'home' with family and friends still residing in the Forbes area.
Runners-up were Kate and John Cooper from Young while third placing went to Lyn and Adam Wallace from Queanbeyan.
Fourth Helen McKenzie from Manildra and Neville Seaton, Orange Ex-Services.
Round winners - 1) Kathy and Martin Betcher (Young/Grenfell), 2) Carina Martin and Neal Seaman (Yass), 3) Jan Warren-McPhea (Parkes Town) and Phil McGarity (Orange Ex-Services), 4) Sharon and Jeff Halder (Picton), 5) Deb Hood and Glenn Seaton (Molong).
MEMBERSHIP FEES - Last week we mentioned membership renewal fees, we had an error.
They are $10 social members, $40 social bowls member for play in social comps and $120 (not $140) for all bowls including entry to zone district and state comps.
As mentioned last week all of the above plus being able to use full club facilities amongst the best possible for all social and family functions.
If you read this the club most likely already has your email address but if you know someone yet to give their email tell them to pass it on when nominating.
With it members get updates from in-club to the greens.
MINOR SINGLES - Two games scheduled for this weekend worth watching, the semi finals of Minor Singles featuring four 'up and coming' gun players.
In the top half of the draw John Cutler plays Michael Coles while in the bottom half Terry Molloy takes on Dale Scott.
Winners are hard to pick, it may end up being the case as to who produces their best bowls on the day. Be there to witness what is expected to be two very close encounters.
MID-WEEK BOWLS - Bowls last week ran second to Mother Nature with only THURSDAY afternoon open for play and even then only 12 took to the green.
As a result there was no jackpot, no resting touchers and no raspberries. A quite afternoon with players brushing up on their play the feature.
In a game of triples Jamie Dukes, Dale Scott and Lyall Strudwick won 22-12 in 18 ends over Terry Molloy, Tara-Lea Shaw and Scott McKellar.
Leading 10-1 after four ends set the tone for the rest of play, 13-3 after eight then 19-11 after 16.
In the only other game, pairs, had Danny Wright and Glenn Kearney giving a 'late' lesson to Bob Grant and Peter Hocking winning 27-17 in 22 ends.
A mid-game spurt got them home after they were behind 6-9 after eight to then lead 18-10 after 15. Honours were shared on the run home.
COMING UP - Nominations are called for Minor Pairs, Triples and Fours. Triples and Fours combinations will be graded by selectors.
The club has August and September covered when it comes to major tournaments.
The Ben Hall Open Pairs in set for Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20 and is almost full. If you are thinking of playing in the Ben Hall, please send me your entries ASAP.
Play will be three games, 3-bowls pairs of 15 ends on Saturday followed by two games on Sunday.
1st $2500, 2nd $1250, 3rd $500, 4th $250, 5th, 6th, 7th 8th $125. $90 per player, $10 breakfast. For more contact Rob Priest - rpriest@bigpond.net.au or mobile 0418687646.
The newly created Bushranger Classic is booked in for Saturday and Sunday September 23, 24 and is an open gender tournament.
Guaranteed to be a memorable weekend with plenty of entertainment and food.
Thanks to major sponsors, Ben Hall Motor Inn and Hutcheon & Pearce/John Deere a prize pool of $6,000 is to be divvy up between the winners.
Send entries for the classic to the club forbesports@bigpond.com or phone Scott Andrews 0409 511 459.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening. HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
SMILE TIME -
A blonde rings up an airline.
She asks, "How long are your flights from America to England?"
The woman on the other end of the phone says, "Just a minute..."
The blonde says, "Thanks!" and hangs up the phone.
***
Blonde walks into a doctors office and says:
"Doctor, what's the problem with me?
When I touch my arm, ouch! It hurts...
When I touch my leg, ouch! it hurts...
When I touch my head, ouch! It hurts...
When I touch my chest, ouch! it really hurts!"
The Doctor replies: "Your finger is broken."
