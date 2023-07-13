Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dukes mix it with bowlers

July 13 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Saturday and Sunday the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (Bowlie) held a highly successful $6000 Mixed Carnival with players attending from far and wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.