Dawson 'dynamic' to claim golf win

The Men's Saturday event was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by B and M Tooth. The field of 59 included two Juniors. Scoring was generally difficult with quite a few heart-breaking moments on seemingly easy holes.
The Div-1 was won by Peter Dawson, who fired a magnificent 69 nett. Playing off a scratch handicap his round can only be described as Dynamic. A blemish on the easy par-5 6th was easily countered by a birdie on the 7th, and with another birdie he turned 1-under. His back-9 imparted a standard of golf befitting a DP World Tour Champion, scoring 2-under.
The Div-1 Runner-up was Warwick Judge with a nett 71. Warwick's hole by hole compilation was steady if a little uninspiring. Starting the back-9 with three bogeys forced him to knuckle down, which he did do successfully to finish in style.
The Div-2 was won by Andrew Norton-Knight, with a steady 73 nett. A steady run of handicap golf saw him turn in good shape. A triple-bogey on the 10th shocked him into a higher level of concentration, finishing strongly with a couple of pars.
The Div-2 Runner-up was Laurie O'Connor who had a similar game to Andrew but with a lower handicap. Laurie started each half with double-bogeys, but held it together with a mixture of good and not-so-good holes throughout.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett, going to: 71 - B Ashton; 72 - I Bown, S Uphill; 73 - S French; 74 - T Morgan, 75 - B Doyle, M Kelly, K Tyne; 76 - R Webb, N Duncan, M Inder, R Hey, D Churchill, A Alley, and D Bayley. The visitors were all Parkes players - Mark Kelly, Rob Hey, Wayne Powter and John Green - had mixed success.
The NTPs were keenly contested, with many names on the sheet. The early starters etched their names first but as the day warmed up, figuratively, the names reflected their place in the field. They went to: 9th - J Coulthurst, 18th - G Newport, both of whom missed their '2', and both relished the ball prize as recompense for their scoring ability. There was only ONE '2' scored, and that on the 9th hole by John Betland, whose name did not appear on the NTP sheet.
The 3rd -hole Super pin was taken by Peter Dawson, although no '2' eventuated. His shot to 2.95 metres halved the distance of Doug Churchill's shot, and was barely a third the distance of Brad Ashton's shot. Nonetheless, it helped on his way to a win overall.
While Ecky Dawson seemed to relish the conditions, others were variously influenced by the cold and windy conditions. One hypothesis was that the cold weather made the blades of the grass on the greens stiffer, thus providing more resistance to the roll of the ball while putting. Niel Duncan would attest to this with so many of his putts online but stopping short of the hole.
The scoring on the par-5's was quite variable, noting offhand that Ecky and Brad Ashton both finished 2-under on the par-5's. Surprisingly there were more bogeys made on the 6th than the 7th hole. Ian Bown fell foul (or was it fowl?) of the 'stiff grass' influence, missing his eagle putt on the 6th and having to settle for a birdie. The 2nd hole scoring was dragged above 'par' thanks to a number of 7's and 8's.
Brian Clarke ensured he had a balance between each half, managing a 'Bo Derek' on each of the 7th and 14th holes. There is a symmetry in that.
And yet others had the opposite effect. In a crucial stage of the 'KENO Ticket' contest Stevie G dropped a magnificent putt on the 12th hole for a par, denying Niel D and partner Max Haley a win there. Steve followed it up on the 13th hole with another putt 'from downtown' to rob Niel of any glory.
The 'coup de grace' came on the 15th hole when Steve G chipped to within a foot of the hole and grabbed the putt for a nett '5', while Niel's putting aim was disturbed causing him to miss a shortish putt. Thus ended the match.
The reference to 'rusty gate' swings earlier in the report could be well applied to many players. Scott Kirkman was indeed one of those. He was in close company with a large group including Dave Mylecharane and Josh Coulthurst whose nett scores would have helped Dave Warner assure his spot in the Test squad.
The Wallace Cup is progressing well with the contestants in the Quarter-Finals now determined. The last to qualify were Dan Bayley with a win over Mitch Bayley, and Neil McMillan who bested Tom Toohey.
The Quarter-Finals, to be played by 5th August see: F Melisi v C Hanrahan, N McMillan v D Bayley, J Haley v K Sanderson and W O'Niell v H Callaghan.
Here is the News:
On Sunday 30 July there is a Lachlan Valley DGA event being staged at Bogan Gate. The winners will go onto the Inter-District Final at Mudgee, to be held on 8 October.
Tee times commence from 10 am onwards. Nominations are required by Tue 25 July - grab a form from the Pro Shop. The cost is $45 per pair, with food available for purchase from the Clubhouse. The Bogan Gate ladies are renowned for their catering skills so travelling there for the food alone will be worth it.
Grab a partner and get your nomination in. This is also a good opportunity to support one of the smaller clubs in the District, and repay their support of our major events.
Another fun event coming up is Yeoval Golf Challenge. This is a 4-Person Ambrose set for Sat 5 August. Tee off is 9am for 9:30 start.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday 15 July is a 2-Person Ambrose Medley, sponsored by Hassall Trading P/L. Sunday has a Stableford Medley scheduled.
The cold weather and threatening skies took a toll on numbers.
Only 18 players faced the starter - 14 from Parkes and four from Forbes - with local veterans president Peter Bristol winning the day on 35 points. Steve Uphill (33 points) from Forbes was runner-up on a count-back from the Parkes duo of Phil Bishop and Dale Stait.
In the nearest-to-pins Parkes' John Dwyer scored a double being the closest in B grade on the first and 11th holes, while Ted Morgan (F) and Michael Lynch (P) were the A grade winners.
In the twin-towns shield the weight in numbers saw Parkes successful by 193 points to Forbes' 116 points.
The day's encouragement award went to Rod Luyt from Parkes who also did a great job on the barbecue.
The ball sweep went to 30 points and the winners were: 33 - Phil Bishop and Dale Stait; 31 - Michael Lynch and John Dwyer; 30 - Rob Lea, Mick Bond, Rob Staples and Joe Davies from Parkes and our own Ted Morgan.
Along with Steve and Ted our two other reps were Greg Webb with 27 points and the travelling Barry Parker home from Thailand scoring 26 points.
This week Forbes will host the twin-towns 18 holes while Thursday week the monthly Lachlan Valley veterans competition will be stages at Grenfell.
Last Tuesday, Mother Nature 1, number of players 0. But with weather more suited to golf this week be at the Pro Shop from 9am (any Tuesday) and we will set you on your way for an enjoyable 12 holes.
Talking of travelling, did you hear about Schrdinger?
He was crossing the Mexican/US border illegally when he got caught by an immigration agent.
The agent asked a few preliminary questions, and then, suspecting foul play, requested to inspect the trunk of the car.
Schrdinger popped it open, and heard the agent say, "Did you know there is a dead cat in here?", to which Schrdinger replied, "Well, I do now."
Last Wednesday, July 5, despite the weather eight Ladies played an 18 Hole Stroke event sponsored by Bernardis Marketplace in Two Divisions. This round also included the monthly Medal and 5th Round NSW Medal so congratulations to the winners for braving the cold and wet.
Division One Winner was Heather Davidson(16) with a 75 Nett and Division Two Robin Lyell(27) with 74 Nett. Monthly Medal winners were Heather Division One, Robin Division Two and Rose Carroll (35) with a 78 Nett. NTP 9th Heather and 18th Sally Perry. Saturday was a much better day with 17 Ladies playing a Stableford and Qualifying for WDLGA Spoon. Good to see Kerry Stirling (22) having a win in Division One with 37 points and Robin Lyell (27) winning Division Two with 36 points. Nearest the Pin on 9th Colleen Venables and 18th Jill Cripps.
