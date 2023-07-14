Dawson 'dynamic' to claim golf win

The NTPs were keenly contested, with many names on the sheet. The early starters etched their names first but as the day warmed up, figuratively, the names reflected their place in the field. They went to: 9th - J Coulthurst, 18th - G Newport, both of whom missed their '2', and both relished the ball prize as recompense for their scoring ability. There was only ONE '2' scored, and that on the 9th hole by John Betland, whose name did not appear on the NTP sheet.