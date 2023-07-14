Forbes Advocate
Dawson 'dynamic' to claim golf win

July 14 2023 - 2:12pm
The Men's Saturday event was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by B and M Tooth. The field of 59 included two Juniors. Scoring was generally difficult with quite a few heart-breaking moments on seemingly easy holes.

