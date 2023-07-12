What's on in and around Forbes

SAVE THE DATE
October 14 and 15
Forbes Garden Club is claiming the date for this year's Open Gardens! Put it in your diary.
MOVIE NIGHT
Friday, July 14
It's movie night at Forbes Town Hall! Session 1 is for the Under 9s, starting 4pm to watch Minions: Rise of Gru; Session 2 is for the over 9s from 6:30pm to watch The School for Good and Evil. Registration is essential, go to forbes.nsw.gov.au
HIGHWAY FLOOD MITIGATION CONSULTATION
Tuesday, July 18
Transport for NSW is seeking feedback on the proposed plans for flood mitigation on the Newell Highway between West Wyalong and Forbes. The primary objective of the project is to reduce the amount of time the Newell Highway is closed between West Wyalong and Forbes during and after flood events.
Cabonne Seniors Expo
Wednesday July 19
The Cabonne Seniors Expo is back to assist seniors and their families from the Cabonne community to access information about aged care services available in the area. For enquiries and bookings call 6344 1199.
ASTROFEST
July 22-23
The 2023 CWAS AstroFest has an exciting program of events spread over two days. To register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.
LEGACY TORCH
July 31
The Legacy Torch centenary relay is coming to Forbes, with community celebrations planned for the park on corner of Bridge and Hill Street at midday on Monday, July 31. The torch began its journey in Pozières France on 23 April, then travelled to Menin Gate, Belgium and onto London before arriving in Australia .
WOODFIRED EUGOWRA
Saturday, August 5
Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. It's free but registration is essential. Tickets through 123tix.com.au
SUNDOWN SOUNDS
Saturday, August 5
Forbes Shire Council has an exciting night of country music coming up on August 5. Australian rising stars of Country and Lee Kernaghan's new backing band Hurricane Fall will headline the first of our Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. All ages welcome, tickets are free but essential from 123tix.com.au
FORBES CUP
Sunday, August 6
Put this date in your diary: Forbes Jockey Club is back on track with a Showcase meeting featuring a heat of the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick! This should bring some excellent competition to the local track. Calcutta will be on at Club Forbes on Saturday.
