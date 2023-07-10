Thank you to Frost and Fire volunteers

Forbes Shire Council has shown appreciation for the support of local emergency service organisations at the recent Frost and Fire event Forbes Shire Council Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM, on behalf of Council, thanked volunteers from local fire brigades and the Forbes SES unit for their role, saying without their valued support Frost and Fire would not be the success it is.
She presented Yarragong, Forbes and Parkes HQ fire brigades with a $250 cheque each, and Forbes SES with a gas cooker and fittings in appreciation of their support.
"We greatly value the time these volunteers give us to for events such as Frost and Fire, when our community can gather and connect in a relaxed social setting, to bring us closer together and make this town as strong a community as it is.
"Such events are also wonderful opportunities to show visitors just what we have to offer in our area and these visitors spend money in our town, contributing immensely to the local economy," she said.
Frost and Fire is held each year around the time of the winter solstice. Its popularity is growing each year, with a near capacity crowd filing through the gates for an impressive entertainment line up and great food and refreshments.
This year, guests were treated to Sneaky Sound System, Birdee, Clint, Em and Jo and Belinda Day on stage, with performances from Sydney Fire Dancers, Ice Queen and the Dyagang Boys Koori Dance Group.
