Thank you to Frost and Fire volunteers

Updated July 11 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 8:50am
Mayor Phyllis Miller with Fire Service volunteers Steve Campbell, Andrew Barnard, Ron Hocking and Ian Dollery, and Rocky Walshaw (Forbes SES).
Forbes Shire Council has shown appreciation for the support of local emergency service organisations at the recent Frost and Fire event Forbes Shire Council Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM, on behalf of Council, thanked volunteers from local fire brigades and the Forbes SES unit for their role, saying without their valued support Frost and Fire would not be the success it is.

