Bubble games bring inflatable fun to Forbes for school holidays

Lions Park was the place to be this week when Bubble Games arrived in Forbes.
The sun came out for a great day of fun - just one of the activities on in town for the July school holidays.
Forbes Shire Council and Forbes Youth Action Team also hosted a craft day at Town Hall - a great option in some of the cold, wet weather we've had - with families coming along to get creative.
Kids took part in soccer, AFL and Little Athletics workshops.
Forbes Baptist Church hosted a wintery version of their incredibly popular Big Summer program too.
It all wraps up with a movie night Friday, July 14.
To make sure you don't miss out on future holiday fun, follow Forbes Youth Action Team on Facebook and make sure you always check out the Forbes Advocate's weekly What's On!
