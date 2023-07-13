Numbers up, quality mixed at sales

Numbers lifted slightly at Monday's cattle sale and quality was again mixed.
There were some handy lines of finished cattle offered along with the plainer and secondary types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to better market.
Lightweight steers to restockers sold from 295 to 418c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed were firm to 5c/kg better depending on quality to receive from 246 to 340c/kg.
Those to processors ranged in price from 280 to 324c/kg.
Yearling heifers to the trade lifted 10c/kg to sell from 280 to 322c/kg.
Those to feed received from 284 to 322c/kg.
Grown heifers sold from 280 to 317c/kg.
Cows were 6c better with heavy 2 score from 188 to 226c and 3 score from 215 to 239c/kg.
Numbers lifted at Tuesday's sheep sale with both lamb and mutton showing the increase.
Lamb quality continues to be mixed with a handy offering of finished trade and heavy lambs available along with a larger percentage of secondary and off type lambs.
Not all the usual buyers were present and were competing in a market that fluctuated with quality.
Trade weight lambs were dearer for the better shaped types but held firm to easier on the woollier and secondary types.
Prices ranged from $117 to $145/head for 20-24kg.
Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $126 to $148/head with extra heavyweights selling from $135 to $187/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and prices lifted. Merino ewes sold from $60 to $135/head.
Crossbreds ranged in price from $70 to $135/head.
Merino wethers reached $140/head.
The next fortnightly pig sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange is on Friday, July 21.
Contact VC Reid Smith Livestock for information.
