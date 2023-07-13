Forbes Advocate
Numbers up, quality mixed at sales

By Mla's National Livestock Reporting Agency
July 13 2023 - 3:21pm
Cattle sale

  • Monday, July 10
  • Yarding: 709 (up 71 on the previous sale)

Numbers lifted slightly at Monday's cattle sale and quality was again mixed.

