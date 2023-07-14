A hand-crafted boomerang created by well-known Indigenous artist Lewis Burns which made its way to space has been unveiled at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory.
The unveiling took place on Tuesday in the observatory's visitors centre where the Inspiration4 Space Boomerang will be on display for all to see until January next year.
The now framed boomerang arrived from the Grenfell Art Gallery where it had been exhibited since February 18.
An idea first suggested by the president of the Grow Grenfell Group Jeff Gallimore four weeks before the Inspiration4 mission was to lift off, the boomerang was created by Indigenous artist Lewis Burns from Dubbo and taken into space by Dr Sian Proctor as a community fundraising project for the township of Grenfell.
The Inspiration4 Space Boomerang was commissioned and funded by Mr Gallimore and Susie Davies in August 2021 and flown into space on the evening of September 15, 2021 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from NASA's Complex 39A launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
It is no bigger than 16.5cm in width (tip to tip), 9.5cm in height and one half measuring 12.5cm long. It features the Southern Cross with Mr Burns naming it Dreamtime Corroboree - a corroboree is a generic word for a meeting of First Nation peoples.
The mission ushered in a new era of human space-flight as the first all-civilian crew to orbit the earth.
The Inspiration4 crew were Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander and instigator), Hayley Arceneaux (Medical Officer), Chris Sembroski (Mission Specialist) and Dr Sian 'Leo' Proctor (Pilot), and a very special boomerang representing Grenfell.
Inside the capsule, the crew and the boomerang orbited earth every 90 minutes for three days at a speed of 28,100km/hour. The crew saw 45 sunrises and sunsets over those three days.
Mr Gallimore said the boomerang will be sold some time in the future to raise funds for the Grow Grenfell Group's community projects and efforts in helping to 'light-up' Grenfell.
He said the Grow Grenfell Group, which boasts 70 members, aims to light-up the main street of Grenfell in the style of Vivid, as well as lighting up its silos.
It's all in an effort to promote visitors and tourism to Grenfell and help the town to thrive.
Dr Proctor's brother Langley Proctor, who helped make the boomerang's journey into space possible by delivering it to his sister, was present for the unveiling in Parkes.
Langley spent the final three weeks of the astronaut training in the USA in September 2021 with his sister in the lead-up to the Inspiration4 space mission.
Also present was Wiradjuri Elder Rhonda Towney and her son Dave from Peak Hill and five members of the Grow Grenfell Group executive.
Mr Burns was hoping to attend Tuesday's unveiling but unfortunately could not make it. He said in a message that was included in the frame that it was a huge honour for him as a Tubba-Gah Wiradjuri man to make and paint the boomerang.
Both Mr Gallimore and Mr Proctor spoke at the unveiling, of the boomerang's origin and Mr Proctor of the Inspiration4 space mission and its special connection to his family.
"Please let people know about this," Mr Proctor said.
The boomerang's arrival is very timely given NAIDOC Week finished up on Sunday, July 9.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
