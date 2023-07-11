Working dog auction returns to Forbes

A good working dog is a valuable investment.
At the Forbes Working Dog Auction this weekend farmers will be looking for not just a new best friend but a farm hand they can rely on.
As of Tuesday, there were 58 dogs on offer, and quality is quite good, according to Forbes Working Dog Club President Olly Hanson.
"We are very pleased with them actually. There's something that will suit every operation," he said.
This year the auction has attracted vendors from Tasmania, South Australia, Victoria and from near the border with Queensland.
With dogs being sold to buyers across the country during last year's auction, Olly said they will have dog couriers on site to help transport them this year.
'If you need a dog, come this weekend and there will be something that will suit you, that's for sure."- Olly Hanson
There are dogs that will suit every type of operation Olly said, with what he described as some pretty good cattle and sheep dogs on offer.
There is a little bit of everything, Olly said, with kelpies, a couple of collies, even a blue heeler cross and a couple of other cross-breeds.
Dogs on offer have a range of experience, from the pups right through to those who have started working.
The auction will begin at 1pm on Saturday, July 15, with a vendor talk from 7:30am, and demonstrations beginning at the Showgrounds from 8am.
All dogs will have the chance to show their skills in the yards before the sale.
Friday, July 14 will see a vendor talk beginning at 10:30am, along with demonstrations in the paddock.
Pre-bidding has already started, Olly said, with whatever they get to on pre-bidding to be set as the starting price at the live auction.
People can still bid online on the Saturday, all you need is an Auctionsplus account.
This is the fifth year Forbes has hosted a working dog auction, with Kevin Miller, Whitty Lennon and Co hosting the first three auctions, and the Forbes Working Dog Club taking over last year.
