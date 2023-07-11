Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Working dog auction returns to Forbes

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forbes Working Dog Auction is returning to town with a large amount of entries. Pictured Jake Lebroque with the top-priced female Kenneys Lane and Harley Kenney in last year's auction. Photo by Hannah Powe.
The Forbes Working Dog Auction is returning to town with a large amount of entries. Pictured Jake Lebroque with the top-priced female Kenneys Lane and Harley Kenney in last year's auction. Photo by Hannah Powe.

A good working dog is a valuable investment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.