Crop Swap welcome

Hi Landcarer's
Crop Swap will once again be a welcome inclusion in the next Homegrown Parkes event on October 21.
When we first started discussing bringing together an event like Homegrown Parkes, we knew that Crop Swap had to play a part in the day.
For many people swapping or giving away their produce without reimbursement is a bit of an odd concept to get used to, but we have found that it reinforces feelings of community building, sharing, learning..
We hope that Crop Swap participants will be encouraged by the event. There is pretty much a 'positive vibes only' feeling about the whole day.
Crop swapping is a great way for those who grow their own food to make sure nothing is going to waste. If you have an over-abundance of particular fruits or vegetables in the garden, preserves or homemade goods, they are all welcome. Some people are bringing a few gardening magazines, but please note that we don't require a box of old magazines that should go in recycling.
With a Spring event, we will expect different varieties of produce. We can't wait to see what is brought! You are welcome to show up on the day with produce, we will just require your name and contact details etc.
Hannah Farrant-Jayet and Michael Chambers will be overseeing the Crop Swap Stall and they will be busy sharing the Crop Swap message.
In addition to the other fabulous activities on the day, we have received over 30 stallholder applications! Thanks everyone for your patience with replies. I am blown away by the amazing things being produced in our area and we can't wait to share it in Cooke Park.
Homegrown Parkes is a free event open to everyone between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, October 21 and is proudly supported by Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Shire Council and Parkes Community Arts. We have set up a one stop shop for all Homegrown Parkes events, competitions and anything else that will help you to be part of our morning, can be found here: https://bit.ly/HomegrownParkes
Demonstrations are being planned for the day as well. We appreciate the feedback from the community and are hoping to cover off on most topics in October, but leaving some still for a possible follow up event in 2024.
For more information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
