Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Crop Swap welcome

By Marg Applebee
July 14 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop Swap will once again be a welcome inclusion in the next Homegrown Parkes. Image supplied.
Crop Swap will once again be a welcome inclusion in the next Homegrown Parkes. Image supplied.

Hi Landcarer's

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.