Get your free tickets to Lake-side country music night out

Rising stars of Australian country music - and the new backing band for Lee Kernaghan - Hurricane Fall is the headlining act at Forbes' inaugural Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. This event will take place at Lions Park on 5 August, with music starting at 5:45pm.
This high energy country rock band will be joined by Katie Jayne and band, also renowned for her fun, high energy performances; and our very own Gracey Denham-Jones.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the inaugural Sundown Sounds event is a definite nod to our country roots.
"We are from the bush, we are proud of it, and really look forward to these exciting musicians reminding us of the amazing community that we live in," Mayor Miller said.
"I am looking forward to pulling on the boots for an evening of good food, good music and great times with old and new friends."
For those wishing to do their homework before the event, check out Council's Facebook event to listen to the Sundown Sounds Spotify Playlist!
Sundown Sounds is a free event funded by the NSW Government.
"We thank the government for their support to help our precious regional communities stay connected and build new connections. These connections are so important when we are faced with so many challenges in our livelihoods," Mayor Miller said.
"Grab your mates, grab your esky and join us by the lake for what is sure to be an epic evening of live music."
Sundown Sounds will kick off at Lake Forbes at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 5. This is a BYO event - food vans AND a bucking mechanical bull will be available. All ages are welcome.
Tickets are free, but essential and are available at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/37984/forbes-sundown-sounds
