Get your free tickets to Lake-side country music night out

Updated August 3 2023 - 10:42am, first published July 19 2023 - 2:50pm
Hurricane Fall is the headlining act at Forbes' inaugural Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. Image supplied.
Rising stars of Australian country music - and the new backing band for Lee Kernaghan - Hurricane Fall is the headlining act at Forbes' inaugural Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. This event will take place at Lions Park on 5 August, with music starting at 5:45pm.

