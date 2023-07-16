Rebuilt online portal to streamline LLS Land and Stock returns

Local Land Services has streamlined the online process to make it easier to submit your Annual Land and Stock Return.
The online portal closes 31 August 2023.
Local Land Services CEO Steve Orr said a revamp of the online portal was a direct result of feedback from customers.
"We understand that in previous years some customers have had difficulty submitting their returns via the secure online portal," Mr Orr said.
"The portal has been rebuilt and tested extensively.
"Customers will see improved functionality which will make it easier to let us know your livestock numbers and land use.
"We also understand that online isn't for everyone, so returns can be provided using the reply paid envelope."
Livestock numbers are important and Local Land Services relies on this information during emergencies.
Even if you don't own any livestock, Annual Land and Stock Return data helps build a picture of land use in NSW.
Annual Land and Stock Return forms have been posted to more than 140,000 NSW customers with a PIC (Property Identification Code).
If you haven't received your form yet, don't worry, you have until 31 August 2023 to submit your return.
If you don't have any livestock on your property, you are encouraged to submit your return on time to avoid stock related charges on your next Local Land Services rates notice.
For more information, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/alsr or call 1300 795 299.
