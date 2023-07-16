Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Rebuilt online portal to streamline LLS Land and Stock returns

July 17 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annual Land and Stock Return data helps build a picture of land use in NSW. Submit yours by August 31.
Annual Land and Stock Return data helps build a picture of land use in NSW. Submit yours by August 31.

Local Land Services has streamlined the online process to make it easier to submit your Annual Land and Stock Return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.