Ben Lovett, Billy Burns, Talesha O'Neill from Parkes and Red Bend line-up for their NRL teams

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:07pm
Talesha O'Neill (nee Quinn), Billy Burns and Ben Lovett, all coming from Parkes, were named to start for their NRL teams on the same weekend last weekend.
It was quite the special weekend for Parkes rugby league and for Red Bend Catholic College too.

