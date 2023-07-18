Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Entries open for 2023 CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Aboriginal art prize

By Newsroom
July 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021 competition judges Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes CEO Anne-Marie Mioche and Raymond Thorpe with the winning painting 'Mirri' by Robert Sloane of Condobolin. Picture supplied
2021 competition judges Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes CEO Anne-Marie Mioche and Raymond Thorpe with the winning painting 'Mirri' by Robert Sloane of Condobolin. Picture supplied

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has launched its 2023 Aboriginal Art Competition to discover Aboriginal artists in Forbes and across western NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.