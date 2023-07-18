CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has launched its 2023 Aboriginal Art Competition to discover Aboriginal artists in Forbes and across western NSW.
It is the third time the biennial competition has been held and the closing date for entries is Monday August 28, 2023.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche encouraged Aboriginal artists living in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, or in communities where its services are available, to enter.
"At CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes we are passionate about creating opportunities for Aboriginal people and empowering all to succeed and this competition will generate opportunities and recognition for three aspiring artists," Ms Mioche said.
"We know there is a lot of unrecognised talent in this region and we hope this competition will showcase these artists.
"This is the third time we have run the competition and this year we hope to attract even more talent from our communities."
Raymond Thorpe of Forbes won the inaugural CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Aboriginal Art Competition in 2019 with his painting, Platypus Waterholes.
In 2021 Robert Sloane of Condobolin claimed top honours with his artwork, Mirri (dragonfly).
The competition offers a total prize pool of $4000 to encourage emerging Aboriginal artists to create and share meaningful artwork that shows the rich Aboriginal culture and artistry in our diocese.
First prize for the winner is $2000, second prize is $1500 and third prize is $500. Artists living in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, or in communities where CatholicCare Wilcannia Forbes offers services, including from Broken Hill, Wilcannia, Cobar, Bourke, Brewarrina, Nyngan, Warren, Narromine, Dubbo, Parkes, Forbes, Bathurst, Orange, Cowra, Lake Cargelligo, Condobolin or elsewhere within the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes are encouraged to submit an artwork.
