Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Friends for life: Dave Conyers packs up the tools but we're sure this isn't goodbye

July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra's hero, Dave Conyers formed Fridgys for Eugowra and has been the driving force behind getting the community air conditioned after the November 2022 flood.
Eugowra's hero, Dave Conyers formed Fridgys for Eugowra and has been the driving force behind getting the community air conditioned after the November 2022 flood.

After seven months and 136 jobs, Eugowra's air conditioning hero Dave Conyers has packed up his tools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.