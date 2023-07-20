Friends for life: Dave Conyers packs up the tools but we're sure this isn't goodbye

After seven months and 136 jobs, Eugowra's air conditioning hero Dave Conyers has packed up his tools.
The Bathurst tradesman started Fridgys for Eugowra in the wake of the devastating flash flood event of November 14, 2022.
With the help of other fridgys and many generous donors he's now helped dozens of Eugowra residents get some comfort in their home or get their business open.
It's been a mighty effort, but an incredible experience.
Conyers first visited Eugowra with Bathurst Daybreak Rotary to check fridges and coolrooms.
The TAFE teacher saw the scale of the task ahead - and has been coming back to town ever since with donated air conditioners and more volunteer tradies.
He's been called a hero, he's been recognised in Parliament, most of all he has friends for life in the community of Eugowra.
"It's very rewarding when you can see how it affects people," Conyers said.
"I reckon anybody else who had half a heart who came and saw what I saw would have been driven to do what I did."
Mr Conyers has gone from home to home and business through Eugowra, meeting people and seeing how he could help.
"You listen to (people's) survival stories and their struggle stories and that kept the momentum going for me," Conyers said.
"These people just need help. It wasn't hard to keep coming back."
Over the months about 33 different tradies have shown up to help: some of them travelling hours to lend a hand for a day or a weekend, others from our region.
The fridgys worked through the heat that came late this Summer to get air conditioners into homes, with a particular focus on providing relief to elderly and vulnerable residents. They also repaired and installed repaired coolrooms, glass front fridges and more.
Beyond the practical assistance, Fridgys for Eugowra has been an encouragement.
"After three or four months people were on their own a fair bit, a lot of that initial response work was over and a lot of people were in limbo," Mr Conyers said.
"So the timing was really good, it gave people hope and belief that people wanted to help."
And they did.
People were so keen to donate items to Eugowra that Mr Conyers could often spend two hours of a Friday afternoon picking up furniture and appliances, gyprock, flooring and timber, before he got on the road. He delivered 26 double trailer loads of goods and appliances to Eugowra for flood-affected households.
So now, the question on our lips is, what is Mr Conyers going to do with his weekends?
Aside from swinging back this way for a visit every now and then the recently retired rugby coach is pretty keen to go catch some live sport action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.