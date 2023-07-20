Come on in! Forbes Museum's flood clean up is complete

Hours of cleaning and reorganising are finally complete and the doors at the Forbes Museum are open again.
Volunteers hosted a celebratory opening on Sunday, July 16, welcoming community members back into the historic building where so many pieces of local history are kept.
It's now seven months since floodwaters swept through the building and a core group has been at work two days a week ever since - with the support of many more locals and Disaster Relief Australia.
Despite the preparations the group had made, many items and their display cabinets were affected by floodwater and the cleanup has been immense.
Hundreds of individual items from century-old kitchen ware to unique engines has had to be cleaned.
Bruce and Margaret Adams cut a "welcome back" cake on behalf of the museum committee and thanked every person who had helped with the work.
Forbes Museum now resumes regular opening hours of 2-4pm every day (except Good Friday and Christmas Day).
Volunteers and members are welcome. Drop in during open hours and see them!
