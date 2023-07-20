Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Come on in! Forbes Museum's flood clean up is complete

July 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hours of cleaning and reorganising are finally complete and the doors at the Forbes Museum are open again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.