Garden Club hears centre's success story

President Elvy Quirk welcomed 30 members to our June meeting which was held in the warm and comfortable social area of the Men's Shed.
Our guest speakers for the day were Jacinda Acheson and Marg Stirling from the Mitre 10 Garden Centre.
They recently won a National Timber and Hardware association award for 2023 and very proud to bring their trophy with them.
Starting two years prior they received the delivery of a semi trailer full of plants with Covid-19 restrictions then unexpectantly put in place the staff rallied to get online sales and free delivery.
They were then hit by floods twice so they deserved their win!
Robin Lyell read the minutes of the previous meeting and business was then discussed.
The birthday dinner on November 11th in the Town Hall arrangements are being organised; volunteers for our Open Gardens weekend on 14-15 October to be arranged; a thankyou letter was received from Dubbo Club.
Raffle winners were 1st Robyn Mattiske and 2nd Jenny Dwyer.
Flower of the month winners were:
Our next meeting will be held at the Calarie Hall on Thursday the 27th July at 2pm with Helena Carmody as our guest speaker.
Hoping to see you all there.
- Green Thumb
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.