Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Auction a success: top dog fetches $15,500 and pup raises funds for Eugowra

July 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pups have been put through their paces at the annual Forbes working dog auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.