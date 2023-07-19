Auction a success: top dog fetches $15,500 and pup raises funds for Eugowra

The pups have been put through their paces at the annual Forbes working dog auction.
Forty-five of a whopping 58-strong catalogue sold on the day, with some of the sales completed post-auction.
Topping the sale about the $15,500 mark was Broadbent Billie, a two-year-old kelpie all the way from Yarraberb in Victoria.
Stoney Creek Kelpies sold the top-priced pup - Kraken Pearl - for $8250.
Forbes Working Dog Club President Olly Hanson said the weekend was successful in light of the tough market conditions, and he credited Elders for their work on the auction.
The club took on the venture, initiated by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, last year, and proceeds do go to charity with their focus this year Eugowra through the community GIVIT fund.
The first two dogs of the sale - Karana Chance, donated by Kevin and Kay Howell of Karana Kelpie Stud Eugowra, and three-month-old pup Paddler donated by Rob and Mel Neale - both sold with total proceeds of $3250 to GIVIT.
"They both found homes and for a good cause," Hanson said.
Forbes Showground saw two big days of working dog action - in paddock and yard, with dogs working sheep, goats, and cattle - in the lead up to the auction.
Hanson said the deflated goat market had an impact on the top of sale - last year's prices pushed over $21,000 with competition for a couple of dogs who were skilled particularly in bringing them in to yard.
"We knew it would be harder than last year - the wool market's down, sheep, lamb, you name it," Hanson said. "Interest rates and cost of living come into it."
But the club was buoyed by the positive feedback and support of vendors who travelled from near and far for the auction - and look forward to seeing everyone back in 2024.
Everyone involved in the club is also involved in the yard trials coming up at Forbes Show, with two big days planned for the Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.
The competition traditionally draws both good numbers and good quality and Hanson expects the same this year.
"It's good to watch," he said. "Particularly when you get to those open trial level dogs: they're probably the top one per cent of dogs in the country really in what they can do and the control they have - they're really something else to watch."
The club also hopes to run some local training days in future, watch this space.
