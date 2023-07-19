Sam Drane takes States by storm, as brother Tom launches professional race career

Sam Drane has enjoyed a triumphant tour of the United States, returning with a national title from his first campaign on a 250cc - a class of bike he's had to get dispensation to ride in Australia as a 12-year-old.
The Forbes talent has landed a deal with Yamaha as a result of his success, and it's expected he will see plenty more action on US tracks in the near future.
Big brother Tom Drane moved to America to race professionally in February and Sam has spent the last three months there competing as an amateur.
With the juniors typically racing in the lead up to Tom's American Flat Track meetings, proud parents Matt and Lisa were able to cheer them both on.
Sam is the current Australian 85cc nine to 13 years champion, securing that title on the Gold Coast before the trip.
His skill on the track quickly attracted attention in the States too with an invitation to race with Tom's team - Estenson Racing - and a partnership with Yamaha who provided him with three race bikes in the States and one here.
At an incredible Amateur Nationals campaign in Du Quoin, Illinois, Sam became America's national champion in the 250cc production or stock class and second place getter in the 250cc modified.
He even placed in impressive fifth as the only 250cc rider in a field of 450cc bikes in the open class - and all this success despite a couple of crashes after being hit by another bike.
Sam says the US tracks and racing style do require adaptation from Australian racing, but he started training on a similar track at home in Forbes in the lead up to the trip.
"All the tracks are different - some are clay, some are similar to here but it's pea gravel not granite, so it's slick - and we have to run different tyres," Sam said.
In 2022 he was named America's Youth Rider of the Year when he took out three national titles on the 85cc.
Now he's stepped up a bike size, reaching speeds of some 190km/hr on the straight in the big one mile races.
Sam went on to race at Lima and claim a second - he was leading his final by a half lap when he hit a bump that set off the airbag in his racing suit.
Tom, who turned 17 in April, is fourth on the American Flat Track ladder in his debut season.
He's had five podium finishes, including two firsts, to date. We'll look forward to catching up with him at season's end!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.