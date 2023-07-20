Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Locals don Country colours for junior rugby's City clash this weekend

Updated July 23 2023 - 9:34am, first published July 20 2023 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Platypi juniors reunited ... Charlie Francis was playing with the NSW Schools II team when he came up against Ollie Walker with NSW Country. Picture by Nat Walker
Platypi juniors reunited ... Charlie Francis was playing with the NSW Schools II team when he came up against Ollie Walker with NSW Country. Picture by Nat Walker

Junior Platypi will be donning Country colours this weekend as they contest the annual City Country clash in Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.