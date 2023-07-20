Locals don Country colours for junior rugby's City clash this weekend

Junior Platypi will be donning Country colours this weekend as they contest the annual City Country clash in Maitland.
Oliver Walker has been named in the final squad for the Country NSW Under 16s and Reece Matherson in the Under 15s.
The pair are two of our Forbes Junior Rugby Union Under 16s and gained selection after representing the Central West Blue Bulls.
Georgia Cole has been named in the NSW Country girls Under 18s for the competition.
We send all Forbes' best wishes with them for a successful campaign!
At a Central West level, the senior grades had a bye last weekend during NSW Country selections, with Charlie French again trialling for a Cockatoos spot. That news to come!
This Saturday Forbes rugby union club host Orange City Lions, with the ladies first to play at 11.40am. First grade kick off 3.15pm.
Colts kick off the action against the competition-leading Dubbo Kangaroos at 11.40am to start the day's play.
The Platypi sit in sixth on the Blowes Clothing Cup ladder but their win for the season to date came over Lions on their home ground earlier this season.
The two teams sit third (Orange) and fourth (Forbes) on the second grade ladder, on equal points with five wins apiece.
Our women's teams hold the same slots on the Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder but the points do tell a different story: City holding six wins, the Platypi three and a draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.