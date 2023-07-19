Top golfers produce the goods in better weather

By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers were treated to some good weather which enabled the players to move sprightly and enjoy their golf. Such happiness led to some very good golf being scored, and some tired shoulders also.
The event on Saturday was a 2-Person Ambrose Medley, sponsored by Hassall Trading P/L. The 60 men, 2 juniors and 14 ladies produced some amazing scores which resulted from getting a crack at each shot twice. Hopefully the burden of producing good shots was shared by the partners in each pair, and in some cases they excelled each other. It was definitely a day when the top golfers put on a display.
The Scratch winning pair was a combination led by the tall elegance of Head Pro Will and the equally tall determination of Caleb Hanrahan. Despite starting with a bogey they demolished the front-9 scoring 31, helped along by a fine eagle on the 6th hole. Their back-9 was a steady progression of par 4's, with birdies on the 15th and 17th and a par to finish. Their final score of 65 seemed effortless.
Scratch Runners-up were the pairing of Jacob Bernardi and Josh Coulthurst. They had an even 34-34-68 for their score, amassed with birdies on 2nd, 6th, 12th and 17th holes, and no bogeys. Josh carried the tee shots on the front-9 while Jacob took the mantle on the back-9.
The Handicap winners also produced an electric scratch score, but deservedly took the Handicap prize. Alf Davies and Phil Dukes had the same score as the Scratch winners, 31-34-68, but a better handicap. Five birdies on the front-9 included two 2's, while the back-9 was a par-fest except for the 15th where an eagle helped their score. Their 61 3/4 nett ensured a comfortable lead.
The Handicap Runners-up pair comprising Nick Ryan and Jack Dobell produced a 62 1/2 score, also compiled with a 34-34 split. While their handicap was 'handy' it was not enough. Two birdies in each half was enough to produce the balance, with birdies on the 2nd and the 13th being most satisfactory.
The ball sweep went to 68 3/4 nett, going to: 64.25 - B Ashton/K Tyne; 66.25 - H Callaghan/J Brett, T Toole/J Milton; 66.5 - B & C Duncan; 67 - L Little/ M Prior, D Bayley/ L Flakelar; 67.25 - A & L Alley, M Livingston/L Fraser; 67.5 - M Walton/M Spice; 67.75 - S Sallaway/ B Thomas. The lone visitor was Matt Donohoe.
The NTPs were spread across the field from early players to later players. They went to: 9th - Men: S Sallaway, Ladies: E Uphill, 18th - Men: T Toole, Ladies: J Fletcher. Shane and Trevor converted their shots for 2's, but unfortunately for Ev and Jenny the putters did not work. Overall there were eleven 2's, with the 3rd and the 9th yielding the most. Rob Webb managed a '2' on the 1st, then promptly made a bogey on the 2nd, while Jordan Brett showed a flash of brilliance for his '2 on the 18th.
The 3rd-hole Super pin was again a succession of shots from the early players to the later players. Early player Trevor Toole found the green but was nearly 6 metres adrift from the pin. It was left to Jordan Brett later in the field to snare the Super pin, with a shot to only 1.03 metres. That had his playing partner Harry Callaghan jumping with excitement.
The pairing of Alf Davies and Phil Duke must have followed the 'Nick O'Hern Philosphy', which asks golfers to seek the positives in everything they do and let go of the negatives. It was commented that Alf and Phil never looked like making a bogey all day. And so positive was their outlook that they managed an eagle on the 15th. Phil put the second shot to within four feet of the pin and easily sunk the putt.
Josh Coulthurst and Jacob Bernardi also followed a 'think positive' philosophy. While it was very rare that they were in the same part of the fairway after their shots, they used their mobile phones to maintained contact. Whilst playing the 13th, Jacob's tee shot finished near the workshop on the 5th and Josh's ball rolled to the middle of the 14th. They conversed by phone to make their decision.
Kim Herbert on the other hand was at the opposite end of the philosophy. He described his game as 'bad all over', while partner Pete Cowhan at least had good drives and second shots. However his putting was also in the 'bad' category.
At one stage the fairways looked like a drone ballet. With balls going in all directions and decisions about where the next shot would be played there were numerous scenarios where buggies were zig zagging across the fairways. At least they did not fall into a river, like a recent drone display.
One buggy did fall from grace. Stevie G is still very much on his 'L' plates with his motorised buggy. Skirting around the 10th green one of the wheels fell into a sprinkler head hole, causing the buggy to tip over. Clubs, sand and other paraphernalia spilled across the ground. But it did not disturb his concentration as he slotted the putt for a team birdie.
Very pleasing to see some new members participating in the competition format. Both John Milton and Matt Walton had solid partners, and while they each had nervous starts they did contribute well to the pairing scores.
The Sunday Stableford Medley had some entrants but not enough for a comp.
Here is the News:
There are a number of members who have yet to renew their membership for the 2023-24 year. If unpaid you can still participate in events, paying visitor rates, but you must be a financial member of the FGA to win any prizes.
Players are reminded of the Lachlan Valley DGA event being staged at Bogan Gate on Sun 30 July. Due to the KENO sponsorship through Golf NSW this is now a 2-Person Ambrose Championship. The winners will go onto the Inter-District Final at Mudgee, to be held on 8 October.
Tee times commence from 10 am onwards. Nominations are required by Tue 25 July - grab a form from the Pro Shop. The cost is $45 per pair, with food available for purchase from the Clubhouse. Even now I can imagine the succulent smells from the Bogan Gate Ladies cooking.
The following weekend the Trundle Mens Open is scheduled. Saturday 5 Aug has an Open 4BBB Medley, while Sunday 6 Aug has the Mens Open, with Tee Off from 9 am. Breakfast is available.
Advice is also provided of the Yeoval Golf Club Annual Challenge event on Sat 5th Aug. This is a 4-Person Ambrose with tee off at 9am for 9:30 start. Lots of prizes and food on offer, as well as a chance to try out some artificial greens. See Head Pro Will for details.
Looking further ahead, Head Pro Will has organised a Taylor-Made Equipment Demo Day for Tue 22 August. Contact him if you are interested in trying the new gear out. Will is also organising Demo Days for other brands, but more details on those when they come.
And Will has advertised the Junior Golf Classes, commencing Thu 27 July. Contact him for details.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday 22 July is a 4BBB Stableford Medley, vying for the Hawke Trophy. Sunday has a Stableford Medley scheduled.
Thirty one players with the ball sweep going to 31 points was an unusual occurrence last Thursday in twin-towns veterans golf staged in Forbes.
Not unusual was the form of winner Greg Webb from the host club who is at the trophy table more often then not these days winning with 35 points, the only one to play near his handicap.
Runner-up on a count-back was Ted Morgan with 34 points from Andrew Grierson and Andrew Norton-Knight, all from the host club. Encouragement award to Steve Edwards, also Forbes.
Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Andrew Grierson, B nil, 18th A Garry Pymont (F), B Rod Luyt (P). Twin towns shield - Forbes (21 starters) 201 points from their best six individual scores, Parkes (10 players) 181 points.
Ball sweep to 31 points - 34 Andrew Grierson, Andrew Norton-Knight, 33 Phil Bishop (P), 32 Nym Dziuba (P), Les Little (F), Stuart French (F), Ken Sly (F), 31 Alf Davies (F), Robert Lea (P).
Golf on Thursday will be the monthly Lachlan Valley Association 18 holes over the challenging Grenfell layout which from all reports is in as good a conditions as it has been for years.
Last Tuesday a 'fiery' Brian Clarke held the reigns to report 14 players with the best Steve Edwards who went off two days early looking at the Thursday scores winning with 29 points for the social 12 hole comp. Runner-up, Mr Clarke on 25 points.
Tuesday golf is for everyone. Last week even a junior shared the fairways with the seniors out for a hit and walk. Be at the Pro Shop around 9am and a game is guaranteed.
By the Roving Reporter
Last Wednesday 12th July the Ladies Played a Flag Event - Stroke. This was Sponsored by Kerry Stirling and Mary Ewing and played in two Divisions with 18 players hitting the fairway. Division One Winner Kerry Stirling(22) played to her handicap with a Nett 72 and the same for Division Two Winner Jill Cripps(29) had a 72 Nett. Ball Winners were Ethel Coombs, Sarah Black and Verna Lane. Nearest the Pin 9th Colleen Venables and 18th Robin Lyell. The Saturday Event was a Ambrose Medly with 14 Ladies and 62 Men participating. The men out did the Ladies however we had our own NTP which Ev Uphill took on 9th and Jenny Fletcher 18th. Congratulations Ladies.
