Top golfers produce the goods in better weather

The pairing of Alf Davies and Phil Duke must have followed the 'Nick O'Hern Philosphy', which asks golfers to seek the positives in everything they do and let go of the negatives. It was commented that Alf and Phil never looked like making a bogey all day. And so positive was their outlook that they managed an eagle on the 15th. Phil put the second shot to within four feet of the pin and easily sunk the putt.