"Raise the wings" at first-of-a-kind dinner for children's charity

Little Wings Australia, a renowned non-profit organization providing free, professional and safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Raise the Wings Club Forbes Dinner.
The event, organised by Club Forbes, will take place on Saturday September 9.
The three-course dinner will be a night filled with great food, entertainment, and heartfelt stories from families whose lives have been touched by Little Wings Australia.
One of the families to be featured at the dinner is the Baxter family.
Mum Emma and Dad Paul Baxter, along with their son Jack, have experienced firsthand the invaluable support of Little Wings.
The Raise the Wings Club Forbes Dinner aims to raise awareness and support for Little Wings Australia, emphasising the numerous reasons why the organisation's services are vital for families in need.
Little Wings provides free, professional, and safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children, ensuring they receive timely medical care;
This allows families to stay together during their child's medical journey, providing comfort and emotional support;
Reducing financial burden by offering free transportation services, alleviating the stress on families already facing medical expenses.
"We are honored to host the Raise the Wings Club Forbes Dinner in support of Little Wings Australia," Club Forbes' Adam McGregor said.
"The work they do is truly remarkable, providing critical support and care to seriously ill children and their families.
"By supporting Little Wings, we are not only making a difference in the lives of these families, but we are also contributing to the well-being of our community as a whole. Together, let's uplift and empower those in need, ensuring that no child or family faces their medical journey alone."
Little Wings Australia CEO Clare Pearson said she was humbled to be part of the Raise the Wings dinner.
"Together, with the support of Club Forbes and the generous attendees of this dinner, we can continue to make a profound difference in the lives of these families," she said.
"Join us as we raise our wings and uplift the spirits of those who need it most."
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased online.
