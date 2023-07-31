Samuel Johnson seeks Forbes support for regional cancer treatment pilot

Love Your Sister is bringing a different approach to cancer treatment to our region and Forbes locals are showing their support.
Samuel Johnson OAM shared his vision to fund Precision Medicine in the central west - in partnership with Macquarie University in Dubbo - at a Forbes Business Chamber breakfast where he called on businesses to back the program for the next three years.
Mr Johnson, who launched his cancer-fighting fundraising efforts with a $1.5 million unicycle ride around Australia, said he'd gone to scientists and researchers to ask what they needed.
"They said 'we need precision medicine', they all said the same thing," he said at the Forbes breakfast.
Precision medicine involves testing treatments on a patient's cancer in the laboratory, rather than giving the person a three-month course of one medication at a time, he explained.
He's passionate about that having watched his late sister Connie Johnson OAM go through cancer treatment. He founded Love Your Sister for and with Connie in 2012, she passed away in 2017.
"My sister's first line of medication failed, her second line of medication failed, her third line of medication failed, and on her fourth line of medication - after nearly a year - we found Xeloda and it worked," he said.
"But it was too late: the cancer was in her liver, lungs, spine, pelvis, spleen, it had spread by then.
"Precision medicine can put the cancer patient on the right drug first time every time."
Love Your Sister's $1.2 million grant to Macquarie University will allow them to deliver a three-year precision medicine trial through the Oncology Department at Dubbo Hospital, with satellite hubs in Mudgee, Bourke, Brewarrina and Coonabarabran.
They're working with the Australian Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre (OMICO) and Garvan Institute of Medical Research.
The pilot model will bringing international standard clinical trials to to regional, rural and remote locations, and pave the way for other areas.
It will be designed, evaluated and documented so that it can be used by any trial unit within Australia and extended to non-cancer indications.
"It's research as well - it's research and it's treatment," Mr Johnson said.
He's calling on regional businesses to keep the program going for three years, launching "Sam's 1000" and calling for commitments from $12.50 a week upwards.
Love Your Sister famously raised $2.57 million in 5c coins and Mr Johnson said funding precision medicine could be a similar exercise in the power of collectivity - if enough people give a little, it will add up.
He pledged to the Forbes donors that every cent would go to cancer: he raises funds to run the charity separately.
Go online to loveyoursister.org to find out more and to get started.
