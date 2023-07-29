Vale Henry Hoswell: his family's reflection on life of service

His last posting with the AFP was to Pine Gap which was a US military base, the AFP was responsible for security at the boundaries of the facility. Henry was there for three years but the family moved to Brisbane after two years. Sandra remembers that the first time she ever heard her father swear was on the final trip from Pine Gap to Brisbane when the large trailer he was towing got a flat tyre. They bought a house in Gailes which is between Brisbane and Ipswich and when Henry finished his final year in the AFP, they bought a convenience store at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. This was very hard work, long hours as the store was open 24/7, unfortunately Henry suffered a heart attack and while he was in hospital, Helen sold the store which they had been running for about a year.