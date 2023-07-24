Special day for Eugowra rugby league with historic kit thanks to generous sponsors

Some of Eugowra's rugby league history has been recaptured at the annual Old Boys and Old Girls day thanks to some generous supporters
The 1992 jersey was brought back for this year's contest against Cargo, with players running on to the Ian Walsh football field in the iconic black and gold.
The team's new kit was fully sponsored by CSM and Classic Sportswear but they didn't stop there: they also provided extra jerseys and some from the NRL teams they're connected with for Old Boys who lost theirs in the flood.
Eugowra's first grade captain coach said it made for an "unreal atmosphere" on the day.
The weather was glorious and while Cargo claimed honours in the league tag and the Woodbridge Cup contest, they were good games and Whitton said both sides represented their clubs well.
"It was good to see those Old Boys fill that hill - it's good to put on a show for the community, to do what we love, represent the club and build for more years for these younger fellas," he said.
Warren Carney, Managing Director CSM and Classic Sportswear, said the organisation was proud to be able to give back.
"With community and the game that we love, rugby league, it's about bringing people together ... that was a great platform for us to donate towards and bring that jersey back to life," he said.
"The DNA that we share across rugby league and communities is something that we're proud of."
At the conclusion of the day's play, the Don and Hazell Tildsley Memorial Medal was presented to Kirbie Mongan for league tag; and the David Glasson Memorial was presented to Noah Girot-Serplet.
