What's on in and around Forbes this weekend and into August

Saturday, July 29
Central West Lachlan Landcare and Forbes Shire Council to deliver National Tree Day plantings and activities on Saturday, 29 July from 10am. As well as planting native plants, we will be installing several bird boxes and finishing off the planting day with a delicious barbeque near the BMX track (via Herbert Street). Please make sure that you take the time to register.
Sunday, July 30
Head on down to Botanical to watch our men's soccer side take on the Parkes Railway Renegades from 1pm.
Monday, July 31
For 100 years Legacy has been caring for the families of our Defence personnel. Now Forbes carries the flame as the centenary relay comes to our community. Starting Rotary Peace Park at 11am, commencing around Lake Forbes, across Bates Bridge and up Lachlan Street - with a loop up Brown Street to the Cenotaph - and then back to Lachlan Street, looping Rankin Street and proceeding up Templar to Club Forbes for the lighting of the cauldron. Come show your support for our local Torch bearers.
August 2 and August 8
Two pop up Women's Health Clinics are coming to Flannery's Pharmacy. Women are encouraged to book in on 6852 1111. This is a free and confidential service covering women's health matters.
Saturday, August 5
Forbes Showground
Saturday, August 5
Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. It's free but registration is essential. Tickets through 123tix.com.au
Saturday, August 5
Forbes Shire Council has an exciting night of country music coming up on August 5. Australian rising stars of Country and Lee Kernaghan's new backing band Hurricane Fall will headline the first of our Sundown Sounds on Lake Forbes. All ages welcome, tickets are free but essential from 123tix.com.au
Sunday, August 6
Put this date in your diary: Forbes Jockey Club is back on track with a Showcase meeting featuring a heat of the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick! This should bring some excellent competition to the local track. Calcutta will be on at Club Forbes on Saturday.
August 9
Neighbourhood Watch is here to help promote safety and security in our community, and they're welcoming locals to join them at their monthly meetings. They gather at the Vandenberg Hotel at 7pm. Save the date for future meetings on September 13 and October 11.
Thursday, August 10
CatholicCare Wilcannia Forbes is hosting a family fun day in Nelson Park from 11am to 1pm, raising awareness this Homelessness Week. There will be a barbecue, activities, information and resources with a lucky door prize of a king sized swag.
Saturday, August 12
The Rotary Ipomoea markets return to Lake Forbes! Grab brekky from the Rotary breakfast caravan and a hot coffee before browsing stalls including plants, hens, jewellery, handmade children's clothes, vintage toys, produce and cooking. Inland Rail has also booked a spot with information about the Stockinbingal to Parkes leg of the project.
August 19
The best little show in the west is back! With all our favourite events including two days of showjumping, the fire bucket championships, a Show and Shine sponsored by Shannons and so much more.
Friday, September 1
The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay for your tickets at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This price does include entry and entertainment as well as refreshments on the night - all details online.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
September 8 and 9
It's Showtime! Save the dates!
