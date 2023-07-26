Forbes carries the flame as Legacy marks 100 years of service

For 100 years now, Legacy has been giving back to the families of Defence personnel who have given so much for our country.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM knows first hand the value of their work - and she will be one of those who has the honour of taking up the Legacy torch when its centenary relay comes to Forbes on Monday, July 31.
Her father Vivian Thurlow, who served in World War II, was just 37 when he tragically died, leaving his wife June and five children.
Phyllis was just seven at the time, and recalls how Legacy helped "enormously" in the years that followed.
Legacy was founded on a promise from one digger to another - to look after his family - and Phyllis remembers two members of Yass Legacy doing just that.
Mr Woods and Mr Weir ensured the family had everything from firewood to school uniforms, organising for the children to attend holiday camps. Mr Weir would bring baskets of fruit and vegetables from his own garden.
"I'm really honoured to be able to carry the torch and know first-hand the amazing - absolutely amazing - work that Legacy does," Mayor Miller said.
Our Forbes torch bearers are (in alphabetical rather than relay order) Maureen Bellhouse, Martin Cunningham, Paul Findlay, Frank Hanns, Phyllis Miller, Diana Morris, Margaret Simmonds, Michael Walker and Helen Westwood.
The relay commences 11am Monday, July 31, at Rotary Peace Park and proceeds around Lake Forbes, along Lachlan Street, up Browne Street and along Harold Street past the Cenotaph, down Court Street and along Lachlan Street.
It will then loop around Rankin and back up Templar Street to Club Forbes for official proceedings about midday with guests from Legacy and relay partners.
Community members are urged to come along the relay route to encourage our torchbearers and honour Legacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.