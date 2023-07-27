Sunshine Club news: volunteers raise $45,000 for Royal Far West

Good morning Sunshiners, lovely to be with you again.
The AGM was held on July 7. It was well attended and it was good to catch up with other memebrs.
The results of the voting are: President Molly Neilsen, vice president Pat Duff, treasurer Faith Warkwort, secretary Nygarie Bilsborough, publicity officers Emma Sinclair (Facebook) and Cheryl Toohey (newspaper).
A total of $45,000 was sent to Royal Far West during the last financial year.
This was raised by raffles, bingo and the Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street. A big thank you to all who donated goods and money to the shop and to all those who shopped here.
Of course we can't forget to thank the shop volunteers who give their time and energy.
Birthday book is now open: Belated wishes to Cooka's Girl July 16, Richie July 18, Frog Puddles Mate July 20, Frog Puddles Sue July 22 and Locky's Lee July 22, Penton's Brother and Scan Rabbt July 24, Buck's Pride and Addie's Mum July 25 and Camp's Sister July 26.
Congratulations to this week's birthday celebrants Nita July 27, Paige Molly July 18, Trust Me's Mate July 31, Peter Edward August 1. Have a good day everyone!
That is all for another week. Please pop into the op shop and have a look around as that elusive item may be on one of the shelves.
