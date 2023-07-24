Forbes Advocate
From the bowling greens: Cutler our minor singles winner

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:47am, first published July 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Our 2023 Forbes bowls minor singles finalists John Cutler and Dale Scott. Picture by Christian West.
"I still think of him today and hope he was watching," was one of the first things which entered John Cutler's mind when asked how he felt after winning the Minor Singles title at the Forbes 'Bowlie' last Saturday.

