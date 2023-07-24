From the bowling greens: Cutler our minor singles winner

"I still think of him today and hope he was watching," was one of the first things which entered John Cutler's mind when asked how he felt after winning the Minor Singles title at the Forbes 'Bowlie' last Saturday.
He's referring to none other than close friend and former State Senior Singles champion, the late Lindsay Willding, who also became a close friend to many at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.
"Lindsay taught me a few things and got me more interested in bowls. He was a close friend for many years when he previously lived here," John said, adding he had the pleasure of playing with Lindsay winning the 2022 Major Fours.
He added to that success winning 26-12 over 21 ends playing Dale Scott last weekend.
"It was closer then the scores reflect. I got away to a good start but Dale came back in the middle stages to make a game of it," John added.
A good start it was, 9-0 after four ends. To his credit Dale, who openly stated he was extremely nervous early, hit back to trail by three at 10-13 after 13.
From there the former rugby league custodian steadied to win the last eight ends 13-2.
John Cutler wasn't so lucky on Sunday in an elimination round of Minor Pairs leading for Paul Baker going down 22-21 in the scheduled 21 ends against Shayne Staines and Shane "Booza' Bolam. Nothing separated the two up to end 16 with the score 14-all.
Then the drama began. John and Paul looked good at 21-14 but that 'lady' was yet to sing. Shayne and 'Booza' scored a one, then a two to trail 21-17 with one end remaining. Yes, a five on the last was the highlight of a very tense and interesting game.
Dale Scott followed Saturday with similar luck on Sunday skipping for Jamie Dukes going down 20-9 against the Eugowra combination of Cheree Vincent and Bruce 'Poss' Jones who looked good at 12-1 after nine then 17-3 after 15 cruising home.
Three other games took place over the weekend in Minor Pairs with the closest having 'Bessy' Besgrove and Scott McKellar winning 21-18 over the 'ageless' combination of John Baass and Cliff Nelson. After being down 14-4 in nine ends the 'vets' made a game of it to only trail 15-13 after 15. The run home was evenly shared at 6-5 with the score at one stage 19-18.
Lyall Strudwick continues introducing new players to bowls and last weekend played with grandson Toby Hurford only to find the form of Paul Doust and John Gorton to experienced going down 28-8. The score was 14-5 after 11 of the scheduled 21 ends.
In the last Minor Pairs a very keen 'beginner' in Brett Davenport led superbly for 'Pooch' Dukes winning 17-10 in a hard fought win over Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes. As the card reads little separated the two, 6-all after nine, 10-8 after 15, 12-10 after 18 before Brett and 'Pooch' won the last three ends 5-0.
COMING UP - This SATURDAY SOCIAL BOWLS will again be contested with the theme 'Lindsay Willding Memorial'. As mentioned earlier a staunch club member willing to help and pass on winning tips to bowlers of all calibre. Play will commence at 12 midday, pairs with draw for partners, two games of three bowls over 12 ends, snacks at the finish, winners determined by those winning the most ends. All welcome, social to competition bowlers. Entry fee only $10.
Grenfell Open 2-bowl Triples, Saturday and Sunday September 9 and 10. Prizemoney $4,350.
News from abroad is that our former club champion (ask Brian Asimus, he knows) is that Lisa Burton played recently for NSW Over 40's but unfortunately lost to Queensland.
In a major shift within the club is news that the ladies have folded as a single unit to now join with the men's committee. More to be revealed at the AGM later in the year where all bowls committee positions declared vacant. With the above a revised constitution will be needed and adopted.
Forbes bowlers note - August and September is covered with the Ben Hall Open Pairs set for Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20. Play will be three games, 3-bowls pairs of 15 ends on Saturday followed by two games on Sunday.
The newly created Bushranger Classic is booked in for Saturday and Sunday September 23, 24 and is an open gender tournament. Send entries for the classic to the club forbesports@bigpond.com or phone Scott Andrews 0409 511 459.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Bill Scott and Paul Doust took the 'bickies' last WEDNESDAY morning winning 17-10 over Cheree Vincent and Sid Morris in 18 leading 8-3 after nine. Sue White showed the 'boys' how top play leading for Rob Priest winning 27-17 over Geoff Coles and Jeff West coming from behind at half-way, 11-12 of 20 ends.
'Bessy' Besgrove and Scott McKellar had plenty to smile about winning 30-18 over the well credential pairing for Lyall Strudwick and 'Scooter' Andrews leading 11-9 after 11 of 22 ends. Bill O'Connell and Dale Scott combined well to win 21-17 over Tony Bratton and John Kennedy finishing strong after it was only 12-11 in 12 of 22 ends.
Fred Vogelsang was on song leading for Alf Davies winning 21-12 over Rick Stewart and Barry Shine finishing best with the score 12-10 after 17 of 22 ends. Next door Laurie Spackman returned to lead for Noel Jolliffe winning 23-15 over Max Vincent and Peter Mackay in 20 ends. It was a double in the in-club raffle with Dale Scott collecting both draws.
Peter Hocking stole the show on THURDAY afternoon with the only raspberry during play for the $390 jackpot while at the other end resting touchers were awarded to Tara-Lea Shaw, Joyce Boland and Tony Bratton.
Ron Thurlow and Glenn Kearney streeted Tara-Lea Shaw and Tony Bratton 27-9 leading 13-3 after 11 of 22 ends. Closer next door, 27-19 to Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips in 22 over Cliff Nelson and Peter Hocking leading 14-10 at 'oranges'.
Max Vincent played his best leading for Dale Scott winning 20-12, also in 22 over Joyce Boland and Bruce 'Poss' Jones leading 8-5 at half time. Nest door in triples Bob Grant, Peter Mackay ands Lyall Strudwick won 22-8 over Craig Dawson, Paul Doust and Denny Byrnes in 18 leading 12-3 after nine.
Peter 'Bessy' Besgrove and Shane 'Booza' Bolam scored a moral booting victory over Laurie Crouch and 'Spro' Asimus winning 25-20 coming from 6-13 down after 11 of 22 ends. 13-1 over the last five ends a highlight.
Only three games on SUNDAY morning for the $160 jackpot where Goff Coles recorded the only resting toucher. Geoff led for John Kennedy to win 17-10 in the scheduled 18 ends over Allan Hilder and Peter Greenhalgh in command at 10-4 after nine.
Brett Davenport and Allan Smith won 13-11 over 'Bessy' Besgrove and 'Bert' Bayley coming from 4-7 down after nine winning the run home 9-4. Next door Cliff Nelson and Al Phillips won 20-14 over Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott after it was 9-all at nine of 18 ends.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening. HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.
NOTE - Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant closed for the next couple of weeks, holiday time.
Having a function? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
