From the bowling greens: Cutler our minor singles winner

COMING UP - This SATURDAY SOCIAL BOWLS will again be contested with the theme 'Lindsay Willding Memorial'. As mentioned earlier a staunch club member willing to help and pass on winning tips to bowlers of all calibre. Play will commence at 12 midday, pairs with draw for partners, two games of three bowls over 12 ends, snacks at the finish, winners determined by those winning the most ends. All welcome, social to competition bowlers. Entry fee only $10.