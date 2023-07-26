Golf news: Simmonds and Grierson win Hawke Trophy

By Short Putt
On Saturday a blanket of fog greeted the early golfers making it difficult to see their ball down the fairway. But sunshine eventuated and the later golfers enjoyed their day in the sun.
Saturday's event was a 4BBB Stableford Medley, sponsored by the Hawke Family. The 61 men, four juniors and 12 ladies paired up with a view to hopefully combine well and get their names etched in history.
The winning pair was the combination of Wendy Simmons and Sharon Grierson. They combined very well, recording their score on nine holes each to produce a final score of 45 points. They recorded a few 4-pointers and numerous 3-pointers on their card. Wendy used her handicap well scoring no worse than a 2-pointer, while Sharon was under pressure on some holes to record at least one point.
The Runners-up, on count back, were the pairing of Shane Sallaway and Doug Churchill. Shane carried the team on the front-9, then Doug took the burden on the back-9 after Shane tired. A lone 4-pointer helped their score to 42 points. But for a couple of bogeys on the back-9 they would have done even better.
The ball sweep went to 38 points on count back, going to: 42 - B Parker/ B Clarke; 41 - M Walton/ N Duncan, P Dawson/J Betland, V Lane/B Shine, B & C Duncan; 40 - A & L Alley; 39 - T Callaghan/A Dukes, M Inder/ B Ashton; 38 - R Smith/ L Fraser, G Hooper/ A Currey.
The visitors included Lance and Lee Rimes from Green Acres, Victoria. They found the small greens a challenge, and found the lifting fog reminiscent of home. Also playing, but not often seen were Michael Flannery and Sam Ridley. Sam was a little rusty on the course but still contributed well. Michael used his memories of previous play to contribute well in his pairing with Stuart Thomas.
The greens hosting the NTPs were initially hard to see for the early starters but that did not deter them from getting their name on the sheet. However, all the NTP's went to the later players, being: 9th - Men: J Betland, Ladies: J Ridley, 18th - Men: M Walton, Ladies: B Duncan.
Of those only Matt converted for a '2', but he was under intense pressure to not miss his 18-inch putt. And Jenny Ridley was the lone name for the Ladies 9th but missed out. Overall there were six 2's, with the 3rd and the 9th again yielding the most. Nothing on the 1st this week, and a lone '2' on the 18th was that scored by Matt Walton.
The 3rd-hole Super pin was again well contested, with each successive name creeping closer to the pin. Mike Livingston grabbed the honours later in the day with a shot to only 2.40 metres. Playing partner Head Pro Will nodded his approval.
Most golfers felt good to be back in a more structured format, where the burden of victory or failure was purely on their own shoulders. For some it meant that they could identify areas of the skill set that needed brushing up.
Head Pro Will found that his drives and work around the green were good, but his iron play was below his usual standard. There were a number of comments made on this aspect during the course of play. His playing partners were tough task masters, although their own games left a lot to be desired also. But then the experience of Messrs Max Haley and Mike Spice bears some type of recognition.
There were a few 'returning players' who had varying success. Paul Kay ventured out for his full game after his recent operation and recovery. He and partner Allan Rees worked well together and had a reasonable score. But of most satisfaction was the winning of the Keno ticket from opponents Kirkman and Griffiths. Not a bad way to return.
Andrew Dukes also returned, invigorated by good birthday wishes. He celebrated with a fine par on the 18th. Not immediately exceptional, except when you consider his tee shot found the practice tees, his recovery shot got snared by the trees, but his chip in for par ended the day on a good note.
Someone who is hitting good notes consistently of late is Ecky Dawson. He and partner John Betland did well, but Ecky excelled on the 15th with a 4-pointer. He managed an eagle there after two good shots and a confident putt. If only the 2nd hole had been better.
As mentioned, Matt Walton was under pressure to convert his birdie putt on the 18th. Much earlier in the round he had back-handed a very short putt, missing the hole. His partner was displeased as he had picked up expecting Matt to convert for some good points. But calamity occurred. Thereafter any short putt was treated with great concentration.
But not everybody had a good day. Brian Doyle praised the company he had during his round, but was tight lipped, with gnashing teeth, when queried about his game. Jeff House was bemused. After doing the right thing and warming up on the range before play, his opening tee shot was uninspiring, but definitely better than the 2nd hole where he had three topped shots in a row to draw level with the grass mounds.
There were some good pairings out there. Clayton Alley teamed with son Noah, who is just starting out. While they did not earn any prizes, Noah did get on the card and most importantly earned '2' points on the 18th when dad was in trouble. And Verna Lane teamed with Barry Shine to finish among the ball winners. Barry soon learnt if he played an errant shot.
The Sunday Stableford Medley once again had some entrants but not enough for a comp.
Here is the news: Head Pro Will has commenced Junior Coaching sessions this week, but there is ample room for more to participate. Contact him at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more info.
Players are urged to enter for the Lachlan Valley DGA event being staged at Bogan Gate on Sun 30 July. This is now a 2-Person Ambrose, thanks to the KENO sponsorship through Golf NSW. The winners will go onto the Inter-District Final at Mudgee, to be held on 8 October.
Call either Mens Captain Steve Betland or LVDGA Secretary Beryl Roberts to enquire about a late nomination. Tee times commence from 10 am onwards. The cost is $45 per pair, with food available for purchase from the Clubhouse.
Also remember that the following weekend the Trundle Mens Open is scheduled. Saturday 5 Aug has an Open 4BBB Medley, while Sunday 6 Aug has the Mens Open, with Tee Off from 9 am. Breakfast is available. See the Notice Board for a nomination contact.
And don't forget that Head Pro Will has organised a Taylor-Made Equipment Demo Day for Tue 22 August. Contact him if you are interested in trying the new gear out.
This is a Final reminder for those who have not yet renewed their membership for this year. If you don't intend to renew then please let the Pro Shop know.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday 29 July is an Individual Par event, sponsored by Everest Auto Repairs. Sunday has a Stableford Medley scheduled at home with the LVDGA event at Bogan Gate.
Lachlan Valley veteran golfers took to the Grenfell layout for 18 holes last Thursday with many of the 'first timers' acknowledging what a challenge the hillside layout is.
Scores reflect this, and it wasn't the first timers who fell to the challenge in what can only be described as one of the coldest days this year with a shot start at 10am.
Home town member Steve Grace took A grade honours with 36 points on a count-back from Forbes' Kim Herbert after both posted 36 points. Third was Peter Bristol from Parkes on 35 points.
In B grade it was all Grenfell. Sally Mitton winning with 36 points, second Denis Smith 35, third Keith Cartwright 32.
In club scores where the best three individual scores count Grenfell, as expected, came out on top with 107 points followed by Forbes 99, Condobolin 94, Parkes 93, West Wyalong 93, Cowra 0.
Nearest the pins, A grade Barry Shine (Forbes), B grade Peter Howarth (West Wyalong). Ball sweep winners from Parkes and Forbes - 32 points Barry Shine (F), 31 points Dale Stait (P), Robert Lea (P), Steve Uphill (F).
Thursday's vets play will be in Parkes, noms from 9am for play when called.
Tuesday 12 hole social players will be handed a lesson this week after last week scores had to be vetted with Ted Morgan declared the winner on 27 points from Trevor Toole and Garry Pymont who both scored 26 points.
However, in the midst of all this it is believed a gentleman in DR owes his fellow group player AA the winners bonus after failing to hand in the groups score card. All revealed on Tuesday, be at 9am and you could be this week's winners, if the score card is handed in.
Memo note from the ladies file worth taking in - Please remember to fill divots, your own and others as well as pitch marks in the greens. There are many divots around the course and as the grass is not growing at the moment they look pretty bad. If everyone who is walking can fill a few it might look better.
By The Roving Reporter
On Wednesday 19th July the Ladies played a Split Sixes Event with Stableford Scores comprising of three players in a team, points are combined on set holes resulting in the total scores been very high to our normal scoring. Judy Hodge and Marie Reid sponsored the event with 21 players hitting the fairways.
The winning team of Alison Kingston, Enid Baker and Lindy Cowhan had 82 points closely followed by Jill Morgan, Jill Cripps and Kate Steele Park with 81 points.
NTP 9th Verna Lane and 18th Colleen Bratton.
On Saturday the Merv Hawke 4 Ball Stableford Medly which is a mixed event was actually won by a pair of Ladies Wendy Simmons and Sharon Grierson with 45 Points.
NTP in Ladies Division on 9th was Jenny Ridley and 18th Briana Duncan.
On Sunday 23rd Five Forbes Ladies headed out west to Trundle for their Tournament and Kerry Stirling came home with the Trophy in Division One Handicap with a fine Nett 69.
For those wanting to play at different courses West Wyalong is on 6th August and Condobolin 13th with the flyers on the board in the Locker room. Well done to all those that have enjoyed wins over the past week.
